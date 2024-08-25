Spike mutation helps SARS-CoV-2 infect the brain





Scientists have discovered a mutation in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that plays a key role in its ability to infect the central nervous system. The discovery could help scientists unravel the mysteries of neurological symptoms and “long COVID” and may even lead to the development of specific treatments in the future to protect and clear the virus from the brain.

A new collaborative study by scientists from Northwestern University and the University of Illinois at Chicago has uncovered a series of mutations in SARS-CoV-2's spike protein — the outer part of the virus that helps it enter cells — that enhance its ability to infect the brains of mice. “When we looked at the genomes of the viruses we found in the brain compared to the lungs, we found that viruses with specific deletions in the spike were much better at infecting the brains of these animals,” said co-corresponding author Judd Hultquist, assistant professor of medicine (infectious diseases) and of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “This was totally unexpected and very exciting.” The study will be published on August 23rd. Nature Microbiology. Variations in the spike help the virus infect different cells in the body In the study, the researchers infected mice with SARS-CoV-2 and sequenced the genome of the virus that replicated in the brain and lungs. In the lungs, the spike protein was highly similar to the virus used to infect the mice. However, in the brain, most of the viruses had a deletion or mutation in a critical region of the spike that determines how it enters cells. When they used a virus with this deletion to directly infect the brains of mice, it was largely restored when it traveled to the lungs. “The virus needed a change in the spike protein to move from the lungs to the brain, a change that is already known to dictate how the virus enters different types of cells,” Hultquist said. “We believe that this spike region is a key regulator of whether the virus enters the brain, which could have major implications for the treatment and management of neurological symptoms reported by COVID-19 patients.” SARS-CoV-2 has long been associated with a variety of neurological symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, “brain fog,” and “long COVID.” “We don't yet know whether Long COVID is caused by a direct infection of brain cells or some kind of adverse immune response that continues after infection,” Hultquist said. “If it is caused by an infection of cells in the central nervous system, our study suggests that there may be certain treatments that are more effective than others at clearing the virus from this part of the body.” Other Northwestern authors on the study include Lacey M. Simmons, Tanushree Dangi, Egon A. Ozer, Pablo Penaloza McMaster and Ramon Lorenzo Redondo. The study, “SARS-CoV-2 Evolution in the Mouse Central Nervous System Drives Viral Diversification,” was funded by the National Institutes of Health (grants R01AI150672, R56DE033249, R21AI163912, U19AI135964), the Department of Defense (grant MS200290), and institutional support from the Center for Pathogen Genomics and Microbial Evolution and the Northwestern University Institute for Clinical and Translational Sciences (NUCATS).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/08/240823120055.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos