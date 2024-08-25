Health
As COVID-19 continues to afflict patients, questions and concerns remain
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For many, the pandemic may feel like a thing of the past. While new cases are popping up here and there, countless people are still dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19.
One of them is Lina Sarapic.
“Some of the entries I don't even remember writing,” Sarapic said, reading from diary entries from a year and a half ago.
For Sarapic, the past few years have felt like another lifetime.
“There was a time when I thought things were getting better,” she said.
Things have been going wrong for her since February 2023 when she fell and injured her ankle.
“His feet and legs had changed color,” she recalled. “One of the things I wrote right away was that this is happening and the doctors don't know why.”
A few months later, she received a diagnosis: “Long COVID.”
“Looking back, I think there were some signs. […] “But at the time I was working on the Ukraine crisis and I thought I was just tired from work,” she recalled.
Sarapic was active in Poland at the time and was quite active.
“I was walking briskly to work. I was hiking in the mountains,” she said.
Since then, she's returned to the United States and has seen more doctors and specialists, gone to the emergency room and been tested. Her life has been put on hold.
“It takes all my patience just to walk down the street to get to this park,” she said. “I'll spend 10 minutes there and then I'll end up sitting there for an hour.”
She started posting about her experience a while back, describing fatigue, balance issues, cognitive impairment, bradycardia and difficulty swallowing, and is spreading awareness.
“I've been in the mental health field for a long time,” she explained, “and just having someone to write about what's going on and everything seems to make a difference.”
But that doesn't change how she feels on a day-to-day basis.
“It's really scary when you don't know anything about what's going on inside your body,” Sarapic said.
It's an emotion University at Buffalo's Long COVID Center I understand that the number of patients continues to remain constant.
The number of cases remains in the low 200s, and despite ongoing research, there are many unknowns, from diagnosis to treatment, with most patients still suffering from symptoms a year later.
“I have to wear compression socks every day because I take in up to 4,000 milligrams of sodium a day,” Sarapic said, gesturing to her new habit, “These are the electrolytes I have to take in.”
Seventeen months later, Sarapic is coping as best she can, relying on family and strangers she's met in online long-COVID groups.
“I felt like for every symptom I had, I could search and find someone else with the same symptoms,” she explained.
On the one hand, it's comforting.
“The fact that there are thousands, maybe millions, of people going through the same thing is proof enough that you're not alone,” she said.
But as life continues without her, the mystery remains unsolved any time soon.
“You just try to hold onto hope that they will understand more and try to make things better,” Sarapic added.
Doctors at UBMD's COVID Centre said physiotherapy can be extremely beneficial for patients if done properly, but it needs to be planned carefully as too much exercise can worsen the symptoms.
Anyone who thinks they may be dealing with long COVID-19 should contact the Center for Online survey. It's free, and subsequent care is covered by insurance and grants.
