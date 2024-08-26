Massachusetts to begin mosquito elimination after first human case of EEE confirmed

Plymouth – Worcester and Plymouth Insecticides will be sprayed in both counties to prevent Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), as both counties have areas at high or very high risk of infection.

Where to start spraying

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has approved the initiation of mosquito control in communities across Massachusetts, prioritizing towns in Worcester and Plymouth counties that are at highest risk for EEE infection.

The state will be conducting aerial spraying in Plymouth County and truck-borne spraying in Worcester County. Spraying is scheduled to begin just after sunset on Monday. Spraying will continue through the night and finish in the early morning hours. Spraying is weather dependent.

Aerial spray zone

Carver

Halifax

Kingston

Middleboro

Plymouth

Plimpton

Rochester

Wareham

Ground Truck Spray Zone

Douglas

Dudley

Oxford

Sutton

Uxbridge

Prevention of EEE

The state is taking EEE seriously. An 80-year-old man from Worcester County I was infected. This is the first case this year.

“We have a lot of wooded areas. We have 365 ponds so it's prone to bugs, especially mosquitoes. We have a lot of ponds and still water and wooded areas. I'm a little nervous about it, but if it helps and prevents someone from getting sick then it's probably worth it,” said Ann Marie Morano of Plymouth.

EEE is a rare but potentially fatal disease. In Massachusetts, The EEE epidemic of 2019 When 6 of 12 people died Infected people (number) Currently, 10 Massachusetts communities are designated as high or significant risk for EEE.

Officials are encouraging residents to take measures to protect themselves from mosquitoes, including using insecticides.

