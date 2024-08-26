New COVID-19 vaccine approved: Everything you need to know

Food and Drug Administration Approved Pfizer and Moderna announced a third, improved version of their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, and the vaccine could be available to the public within days.

Here's what you need to know:

What is different about this vaccine and why should I get it?

The latest formulation targets what are expected to be dominant strains of the virus, similar to the approach used for influenza, according to the FDA.

While the latest strains of the virus are following a pattern of becoming more contagious but less deadly, the virus is still killing about 600 people per week in the United States, according to Dr. Beverly Sha, an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center.

Sha, who was involved in early clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines, said that while it was initially hoped that immunity would last longer, after six months the immunity began to wane.

“When the vaccine first became available, there was high hope that the immunity would be strong and long-lasting, but we've found that this was not the case,” Sha told the Sun-Times on Friday. “Just like with the flu, every fall a new version of the vaccine is released to coincide with what is expected to be circulating in the winter season.”

Drug companies only need to change which COVID-19 variants their vaccines target, meaning they can develop vaccines more quickly because much can carry over between versions of the vaccine.

“Everything else about the vaccine is equal, so the safety data that we have collected still applies,” Sha said. “I'm not recommending that you don't do it for yourself or your family.”

Who could possibly get it?

Unvaccinated children ages 6 months to 4 years old can receive three doses of the new Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the new Moderna vaccine. FDAChildren of that age who have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine can receive either one or two doses, while children ages 5 to 11 will only need one dose.

According to the FDA, people aged 12 and older can receive one dose of the improved Comirnaty or Spikevax vaccine.

Anyone aged 5 years or older should get a new dose at least two months after their previous dose.

Dr. Sindhu Adderson, central region medical director for Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care, likened it to getting a yearly flu shot and encouraged people to get both the flu and COVID-19 shots as a preventative measure, noting that it's important for people with weakened immune systems or comorbid conditions like heart or lung disease to keep their vaccines up to date.

“We want to ensure the safety of the public,” Adderson said.[But] “For those who are at higher risk for severe COVID infection, it's really important that they get these updated booster shots.”

When and where can I get it?

CVS and Walgreens are taking appointments ahead of the vaccine's release, and CVS plans to offer walk-in and appointment-free vaccinations within the next few days, while Walgreens says the new vaccine will be available starting Sept. 6.

Adderson said the new vaccine is expected to be available in urgent care clinics sometime next month, but a specific date has not yet been announced.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said it encourages people to check with their health care provider to find out when the vaccine will be available to them, and will share information on how to get the vaccine without insurance “as soon as it is available.”

Do I need to pay a fee?

CDC Bridge Access Program Adderson said a program that offered free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured or underinsured adults has ended, but preventive care is typically covered by insurance. Patients should call their health care provider and insurance company ahead of time to find out what the cost will be, she said.

CVS spokesman Charlie Rice Minoso said some systems may not be updated immediately and there will be an initial $201.99 out-of-pocket cost before insurance companies reimburse patients, but patients can choose to return later once the problem is resolved.

What is the current status of COVID-19?

Adderson said COVID-19 infection levels are “higher than normal for this time of year” during the summer due to increased gatherings and travel. For now, COVID-19 is outnumbering the flu, but he noted it's still early in the season.

Although the city no longer reports COVID-19 data as it did before, Latest city dataThe positivity rate for COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 4-10 was 15.2%, or about 110 of 719 people tested were positive. This is below the recently reported national average of about 18%.

The CDC also Rising cases and hospitalizations.

However, these figures are likely underreported.

“Someone with very mild symptoms may not even get tested,” Adderson said.[And] “People with symptoms may be asked to get tested at home and isolate at home.”