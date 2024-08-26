Health
Diabetes rates rise 18.6% in US, highlighting racial and economic disparities
study: Geographic disparities in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and associated risk factors in the United StatesImage credit: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com
In a recently published study, Diabetes, Obesity, and MetabolismResearchers will assess national trends and disparities in diabetes prevalence among U.S. adults.
The Cost of Diabetes
Current estimates are that approximately 96 million adults in the United States have prediabetes and 37 million have been diagnosed with diabetes. In 2022, the total cost of diabetes, including direct and indirect medical costs and lost wages and work, was $413 billion. Researchers project that by 2030, the cost of diabetes in the United States will reach $622 billion.
This is due to various factors such as sedentary lifestyle, age, and obesity. Increases risk of diabetesTherefore, understanding risk factors, trends, and disparities in diabetes prevalence is essential to develop effective management and prevention strategies.
About the Research
In this study, researchers examined recent trends and disparities in diabetes prevalence among adults living in the U.S. Data were obtained from an ongoing behavioral risk factor surveillance system that included interviews with more than 400,000 adults.
The study recorded more than 5.31 million observations between 2012 and 2022. Diabetes was self-reported through a standardized questionnaire.
Socio-demographic factors such as age, race, sex, education, body mass index (BMI), and physical activity level were used to establish diabetes risk indicators. Age was standardized based on the 2010 US Census and divided into three age groups: 18-44 years, 45-64 years, and 65 years or older.
Age-standardized diabetes prevalence was estimated overall and by sociodemographic group. Logistic regression was used to assess associations between risk factors and diabetes.
Research findings
Overall, diabetes prevalence increased by 18.6% during the study period, and this was evident across sociodemographic groups, although there were also significant differences in diabetes risk across racial and ethnic groups.
For example, non-Hispanic blacks have the highest prevalence of diabetes at about 16%. Additionally, Hispanics, non-Hispanic Asians, and non-Hispanic blacks are 1.6 times, 1.67 times, and 2.1 times more likely, respectively, to have diabetes than non-Hispanic whites.
The prevalence of diabetes is also 23.8% higher in those aged 65 and over, indicating that aging plays a major role in the development of diabetes. Adults aged 45-64 and 65 and over are 5.1 and 10.2 times more likely to develop diabetes than those aged 18-24, respectively.
Gender differences in diabetes risk are also evident, with men 1.15 times more likely to develop diabetes than women.
Overweight and obese people had a 1.57 and 3.64 times higher risk of developing diabetes, respectively, compared to people of normal weight. Furthermore, people who were more physically active had a lower incidence of diabetes than those who were less physically active, with regular exercise reducing the risk of diabetes by 32%.
The prevalence of diabetes in low-income groups was 56% higher than in high-income groups. The prevalence of diabetes in obese people was 19.23%. Furthermore, people with a college education and high-income groups were 24% and 41% less likely to have diabetes, respectively.
Midwestern and Southern states reported increases in diabetes prevalence ranging from 9.2% to 12.8%, with states such as Arkansas, Nebraska and Kentucky seeing the highest increases.
Notable limitations of the current study include the lack of clinical data and bias due to self-reported diagnoses.
Conclusion
Current studies have demonstrated that diabetes prevalence will increase significantly between 2012 and 2022 in the United States, which is consistent with the rate of diabetes increase reported over previous decades.
The persistently high and rapidly increasing incidence of diabetes highlights the importance of addressing the risks associated with developing the disease and the prevalence of disparities that exist among sociodemographic groups. Increasing access to care, addressing social determinants, and implementing prevention programs targeted at high-risk groups may help mitigate the diabetes epidemic in the United States.
Implementing community-based interventions to promote healthy eating habits, increase physical activity and support weight management can play an important role in reducing the prevalence of diabetes.”
Journal References:
- Neupane, S., Florkowski, W.J., Dhakal, U., & Dhakal, C. (2024). Geographic disparities in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and associated risk factors in the United States. Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism. doi:10.1111/dom.15797
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240825/Diabetes-rates-surge-18625-in-the-US-highlighting-racial-and-economic-disparities.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Diabetes rates rise 18.6% in US, highlighting racial and economic disparities
- China criticizes US for adding companies to export control list over alleged support for Russian military – NBC Los Angeles
- Expert Picks: Who Will Win the 2024 US Open Titles?
- Michigan Football Receives NCAA Notice of Sign-Theft Charges
- JD Vance Says 2024 Election Will Be Free and Fair as Trump Casts Doubt on Results
- Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan clash in thrilling match after stunning upsets
- PM Modi's plane flew over Pakistani airspace on return from Poland
- Poland win gold while Ireland take bronze on the final day of the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier at the Sport Ireland Campus
- 6.9 magnitude quake hits Tonga as foreign leaders gather for Pacific leaders meeting – Firstpost
- How RFK Jr.'s potential Trump endorsement could affect the race, according to John King
- Israeli ambassador to US says strikes 'prevented escalation to major war' in Middle East
- Your tennis swing needs improvement. This AI startup wants to help