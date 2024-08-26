Health
Workplace Wellness Challenge improves employee health and fitness with a 15-minute daily exercise challenge
study: Evaluating the “15-minute challenge”: A workplace health and wellbeing program. Image credit: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com
The World Health Organization's (WHO) 2020 guidelines recommend 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, per week, which is associated with a 20 to 30% reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality.
A recent study published in the journal health careResearchers from the University of South Australia investigated the effectiveness of the 15-Minute Challenge, a mobile health (mHealth) initiative to support workplace wellness by promoting physical activity and improving health outcomes among employees across a range of workplaces.
Encouraging physical activity in the workplace
The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that regular physical activity reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Although physical activity is essential for preventing chronic disease and improving overall health, many adults do not meet recommended levels, which contributes significantly to global health challenges.
Because many adults spend most of their time at work, the workplace often encourages sedentary behavior, increasing the risk of a variety of health problems. Workplace wellness programs can therefore be a valuable strategy to promote physical activity among employees.
The 15-Minute Challenge uses mHealth technology and behavioral economics to encourage employees to take part in short daily exercise sessions. The program makes exercise more accessible and sustainable by focusing on a manageable 15-minute daily commitment, and also incorporates gamification elements such as team competitions and social sharing to encourage participation.
About the Research
The current study assessed the effectiveness of the 15-minute challenge in improving employee health and increasing physical activity. To this end, the researchers used a retrospective cohort design to evaluate a 6-week health promotion program in various workplaces in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
The program involves daily 15-minute physical activity sessions and participants log their activity using a mobile app that incorporates gamification elements such as team competitions, social sharing and personal milestones to encourage participation.
Study participants reported on their health and well-being, including energy, fitness, mood, sleep quality, and overall health, on a 10-point scale at the start and end of the program. Usage data, such as how often they interacted with the app and their use of specific features, was also collected.
Program effectiveness was analyzed using statistical models comparing health outcomes at baseline and end of program. Program analyses measured participation and retention rates, while post-program surveys collected user feedback on satisfaction and perceived benefits. Statistical analyses were conducted to evaluate changes in physical activity levels and health outcomes.
Research findings
A total of 11,575 participants working across 73 companies in the UK, Australia and New Zealand logged 19 million minutes of physical activity, with 69.6% of study participants reporting regular activity. At the end of the study period, 70.8% of study participants remained actively participating in the program. The average daily exercise time was 45 minutes, and participants were active an average of 34 days during the study period.
Significant improvements were seen in health indicators, with sleep quality, mood, energy levels, overall health, and perceived physical fitness increasing by 7.6%, 7.1%, 11.6%, 7.7%, and 14%, respectively. Additionally, the number of participants who met or exceeded international physical activity guidelines increased from 57.3% at baseline to 95.4% over the course of the program.
User feedback was positive, with 92% saying they would recommend the program and would be willing to participate again. However, only 42% of survey participants reported that their stress levels were reduced. Overall, the program effectively increased physical activity levels and improved health outcomes, demonstrating its potential as a workplace health promotion intervention.
Conclusion
The 15-Minute Challenge, a workplace wellness program, significantly increased employees’ physical activity levels and improved a range of health outcomes, including strength, energy, overall health, sleep quality and mood.
By the end of the program, most study participants met or exceeded international physical activity guidelines. Satisfaction was also high, and the majority reported they would recommend the program.
The findings highlight the potential for workplace interventions to improve mental and physical health, which could lead to benefits such as increased productivity and reduced absenteeism.
Notable limitations of the current study include its reliance on self-reported data and the lack of a control group, which may introduce bias and limit the ability to directly attribute observed changes to the program.
Future studies should incorporate more rigorous study designs, such as randomized controlled trials, to confirm these findings. Exploring strategies to maintain engagement and examining the effects of programs on long-term health effects and workplace outcomes such as employee morale and productivity could also provide valuable insights.
Conflict of interest
Authors Artem Deev and Anton Deev are employed by 15 Minute Challenge. The remaining authors declare that the research was conducted in the absence of any commercial or financial relationships that could be construed as a potential conflict of interest.
Journal References:
- Singh, B., Ferguson, T., Deave, A., Others. (2024). Evaluation of the “15 Minute Challenge”: A Workplace Health and Wellbeing Program. health care. doi:10.3390/healthcare12131255
