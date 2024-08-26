The good, the bad, and the confusing aspects of cholesterol





Cholesterol is a complex subject that many may admit they don't fully understand.

Most people have been taught that cholesterol is bad. And for a while, it was thought that dietary cholesterol, the cholesterol found in food, played a big role in increasing blood cholesterol. However, as Healthline reports, recent science has shown that this isn't the case for most people. It's no wonder that cholesterol is still a mystery to many. What is Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance that occurs naturally in the body. Although it's widely thought to be harmful, cholesterol is actually necessary for the body to function. According to Healthline, the body needs cholesterol to make hormones and vitamin D, and cholesterol contributes to the membrane structure of every cell in the body. What are Lipoproteins?

When people talk about heart health and cholesterol, they're actually talking about lipoproteins, not cholesterol itself. Lipoproteins are structures that carry cholesterol through the blood. There are two main types of lipoproteins: high-density lipoproteins (HDL) and low-density lipoproteins (LDL). According to the Cleveland Clinic, HDL is typically called the “good” cholesterol because it moves excess cholesterol out of the bloodstream to the liver, where it's removed. LDL is the “bad” cholesterol, and too much of it contributes to plaque buildup in your arteries. You need LDL to carry cholesterol to your body's cells, but too much of it is a problem. HDL carries some of the LDL away from your arteries, but other steps are needed to lower HDL. Another lipid in your blood is triglycerides, a type of fat. High triglyceride levels also increase your risk of heart disease, including atherosclerosis, which causes blood vessels to harden. Dietary cholesterol and blood cholesterol

The amount of cholesterol in your blood and the amount of cholesterol in your diet are different things. Eating foods that contain cholesterol usually doesn't raise your blood cholesterol levels. Blood cholesterol levels are determined primarily by the amount of fat and carbohydrates in your diet, as well as genetics. Some people are genetically predisposed to high cholesterol. Even in people whose blood cholesterol levels are affected by dietary cholesterol (hyperresponders), dietary cholesterol only moderately increases LDL and does not appear to increase the risk of heart disease in these people, according to Healthline. How to maintain good cholesterol health?

According to Piedmont Healthcare, there are ways to control cholesterol and lipoproteins in a way that is beneficial to your body. Choose foods that are low in saturated fats and be mindful of foods that may affect your blood sugar levels.

Quitting smoking

Reducing your stress levels may help you avoid eating fatty foods as a coping strategy.

Exercise regularly

Losing weight may increase HDL and lower LDL

Choose low-fat or fat-free dairy products and lean meats

Including more fiber in your diet can help eliminate excess LDL. There is a lot of confusion about cholesterol among the general public, but learning the basics of cholesterol can help individuals make more informed decisions about their diet and overall health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/the-good-the-bad-and-the-confusing-about-cholesterol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos