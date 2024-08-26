AI-based GI Genius improves detection of adenomas and sessile serrated lesions compared to colonoscopy alone











Your request could not be processed. Please try again later. If the problem persists, [email protected] . Back to Healio Highlights: The mean number of adenomas per procedure was higher with GI Genius than with standard colonoscopy (1.56 vs. 1.21), as were ADRs (56.6% vs. 48.4%).

GI Genius also had a higher detection rate for serrated lesions. Anne AI-assisted endoscope module According to the researchers, the test improves the detection rate of adenomas, including sessile serrated lesions, during colonoscopy and is recommended in routine practice to reduce the incidence of colorectal cancer after the test. ” GI Genius Intelligent Endoscopy Module (Medtronic) AI-based Computer-Aided Detection “CADe” system that can be integrated with most endoscopy systems Alexander Seger, M.S. Researchers from Research and Innovation at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: The The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. “Several studies and meta-analyses on the CADe system have been published in the past few years, demonstrating consistent increases in adenoma detection rates and mean number of adenomas per procedure with CADe.





Data source: Seager A, et al. Lancet Digestive Liver Diseases. 2024;doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(24)00161-4.



“Adequately powered randomized controlled trials, including screened and unscreened populations, and conducted in a pragmatic manner with robust methodology are needed.” In the COLO-DETECT trial, Seger and colleagues enrolled 2,032 participants (mean age 62.4 years, 55.7% male) undergoing colonoscopy for gastrointestinal symptoms, follow-up, or CRC screening at 12 NHS hospitals in England. Participants were randomized to receive CADe-assisted colonoscopy (n = 1,015) with the GI Genius module active throughout the withdrawal phase of the colonoscopy, or standard colonoscopy (n = 1,017). The primary endpoint was the mean number of adenomas per procedure, and the key secondary endpoint was ADR. Other secondary endpoints included detection rates of sessile serrated lesions and polyps. The researchers performed subgroup analyses of secondary endpoints by indication for screening (60.6%) or symptoms (39.4%). Results showed that the mean number of adenomas per procedure was higher in the CADe-assisted group than in the standard colonoscopy group (1.56 vs. 1.21), with an adjusted mean difference of 0.36 (95% CI, 0.14-0.57) and adjusted incidence rate ratio of 1.3 (95% CI, 1.15-1.47). Additionally, CADe-assisted colonoscopy resulted in a higher ADR (56.5% vs. 48.4%), proportional difference (PD) 8.3% (95% CI, 3.9-12.7), adjusted OR 1.47 (95% CI, 1.21-1.78), and a higher detection rate of sessile serrated lesions (PD = 3%; 95% CI, 0.4-5.5; aOR = 1.46; 95% CI, 1.07-1.99). Polyp detection rate was also higher in the CADe-assisted group (PD = 9%; 95% CI, 4.9-13.2; aOR = 1.56; 95% CI, 1.29-1.9), with more type 0 to IIa polyps detected (34% vs. 27%). The researchers reported similar results in both screened and symptomatic populations. “The GI Genius Intelligent Endoscopy Module improved polyp detection compared with standard colonoscopy, both overall and in screening and symptomatic subgroups,” Seger and colleagues wrote. “The benefit was particularly pronounced in the detection of small, flat (type 0-IIa) polyps, consistent with increased detection of adenomas and sessile serrated lesions, which are more likely to be clinically significant.” They continued: “We recommend implementation of GI Genius to improve polyp detection rates and, therefore, reduce the incidence of colorectal cancer after colonoscopy.”

