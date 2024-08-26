Whooping cough cases increase threefold in Colorado. Watch for symptoms.





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pertussis cases in Colorado have tripled. Stock Photo/Getty Images

As of Aug. 3, Colorado had 333 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, also known as whooping cough. At the same time last year, Colorado had just 90 cases. “This is one of those viruses that spreads easily and quickly,” said Joyce Bertram, principal of Bethany Busy Bee Early Learning Center. Whooping cough is one of the most dangerous and preventable respiratory illnesses. It's also a highly contagious bacterial disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which is one of the reasons Bertram takes extra care around the babies in his care. “We always need to keep in mind that this could potentially result in the death of a young child,” Bertram said. According to the CDC, babies under 1 year old are at highest risk for severe illness and death because their immune systems are still developing, and whooping cough isn't always easy to identify at first. “You might think you're OK if you get the common cold symptoms of runny nose, mild cough, mild fever, but then a week or two after those symptoms appear, you start coughing,” Dr. Malcolm Anderson said. About 1 in 3 babies under 1 who get whooping cough will need to go to the hospital, according to the CDC, which also recommends that babies get the whooping cough vaccine at 2, 4 and 6 months of age. Experts say vaccination rates are declining, leading some parents to choose not to vaccinate their children. A recent report from Kids Count found that the percentage of children fully vaccinated against whooping cough dropped from 93% to 87% between 2019 and 2023. States say vaccinations are declining for children in preschool, kindergarten and K-12. More from CBS News

