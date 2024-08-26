Health
Deadly mosquito virus discovered in Massachusetts: Know these symptoms
Communities in Massachusetts are on heightened alert after public health officials confirmed the state's first human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare but potentially life-threatening viral disease spread by mosquitoes.
Ten areas in Massachusetts are currently considered high risk for the virus, also known as Triple E or EEE. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Authorities are spraying mosquito insecticides by plane and truck in the area to curb the spread of eastern equine encephalitis, and some towns have announced nighttime park closures and voluntary curfews between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
The patient is a man in his 80s who contracted the virus in Worcester, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. said In a press release dated August 16th.
Eastern equine encephalitis is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The infection can cause inflammation and swelling of the brain, and about 30% of infected people die, according to the CDC, and survivors often suffer long-term neurological damage.
News of the Massachusetts case comes at a time when West Nile, another virus spread by blood-sucking insects, is hitting the US hard. In early August, a woman in Dallas, Texas, died after contracting West Nile virus. West Nile virusThis week it was revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to former President Joe Biden, had been hospitalized with West Nile virus.
“We are in the most critical time of the year for any kind of mosquito-borne disease, including triple E, which carries a high risk of hospitalization and fatality,” Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician and NBC News medical contributor, told TODAY. In a program broadcast on August 26th.
What is EEE?
EEE stands for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare but serious disease caused by the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, which can be transmitted by mosquitoes, humans and a variety of animals. The virus is found in North America and the Caribbean. According to the CDC:.
In humans, the virus affects the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord, and can cause severe illness and death.
There are only a handful of cases of eastern equine encephalitis each year in the United States. According to the CDC:There were seven cases in 2023, one in 2021, and 13 in 2020. In 2019, the United States saw 38 cases, the highest annual number of cases in more than a decade.
Infections peak in the summer, but can persist into early fall. According to the Cleveland Clinic.
What is the EEE mortality rate?
EEE causes inflammation and swelling in the brain, which kills about 30% of those who become infected, and survivors often suffer long-term neurological problems, according to the CDC.
How does Eastern Equine Encephalitis spread to humans?
In nature, eastern equine encephalitis virus is maintained through a cycle among mosquitoes, specifically the species Culiseta melanura.) In freshwater swamps and wild birds, which are reservoirs of the virus, According to the CDC:.
This species of mosquito feeds mainly on birds and is therefore not the main vector of the virus to humans.
According to the CDC, eastern equine encephalitis virus is transmitted to humans by other types of mosquitoes that bite humans and birds (such as the Culex mosquito, which also transmits West Nile virus), creating a “bridge” between infected birds and uninfected humans.
Humans are considered the “definitive host” – Eastern equine encephalitis is not transmitted from person to person or from horse to person.
There have been rare cases of Eastern equine encephalitis being transmitted to humans through organ transplants.
What are the symptoms of Eastern Equine Encephalitis?
Most people infected with eastern equine encephalitis do not show symptoms; when symptoms do appear, they usually begin within 4 to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. According to the CDC:.
Symptoms of Triple E include:
- heat
- cold
- Muscle pain
- Joint pain
According to the CDC, these symptoms usually last one to two weeks, and most people recover fully if their central nervous system is not affected by the virus.
Severe infection with eastern equine encephalitis can cause neurological disease and lead to inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and inflammation of the tissues around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).
According to the CDC:Symptoms of severe eastern equine encephalitis include:
- High fever
- Behavioral changes
- Seizures
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- Top
These complications can be life-threatening, with approximately one in three people who contract eastern equine encephalitis dying. Many who recover have long-term mental and physical problems, including intellectual disability, seizures and personality disorders. According to the CDC:.
Where in the United States is Eastern Equine Encephalitis prevalent?
In the United States, cases of eastern equine encephalitis occur most often in the eastern or Gulf Coast states.
According to CDC data: As of August 20, three cases of human infection with eastern equine encephalitis, all of which were severe (neuroinvasive), have been reported in the United States. These cases have been reported in three states.
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- Vermont
According to the Cleveland Clinic, cases are most common in areas near freshwater bodies, including marshes and coasts.
In Massachusetts, Worcester and Plymouth counties are at higher risk, according to public health officials. Areas being sprayed to reduce the risk of EEE include:
- Carver
- Halifax
- Kingston
- Middleborough
- Plymouth
- Plimpton
- Rochester
- Wareham
- Douglas
- Dudley
- Oxford
- Sutton
- Uxbridge
Treatment of Eastern Equine Encephalitis
There is no cure or specific treatment for eastern equine encephalitis, and because the infection is caused by a virus, antibiotics are ineffective.
Treatment often focuses on relieving symptoms and includes rest, drinking fluids to prevent dehydration, and over-the-counter pain relievers. According to the Cleveland Clinic.
Severe cases of eastern equine encephalitis will require hospital treatment and additional monitoring and supportive care.
How to prevent Eastern equine encephalitis
There is no vaccine to prevent eastern equine encephalitis. Avoiding mosquito bites is the best way to reduce your risk of eastern equine encephalitis and other mosquito-borne diseases.
To prevent mosquito bites, take the following measures: According to the CDC::
- Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent
- Please wear long sleeve shirts and long pants when going out
- Limit outdoor activity between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Throw out or drain standing water around the home where mosquitoes may breed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/disease/eee-massachusetts-mosquito-virus-symptoms-rcna168193
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2024 Mauston Golden Eagles Girls Tennis Schedule
- Hear what the GOP strategist thought about Harris' speech
- Could the earthquakes in the Muswellbrook area be caused by mining? Geologists explain
- UK: Keir Starmer predicts tough times ahead for Britons
- Bannister named 2024 Ohio Football Play-By-Play Broadcaster
- PM Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin, shares impressions of Ukraine visit | Latest News India
- Indonesian President Joko Widodos' new capital and legacy in limbo
- Bucket Hats – Hampshire Cricket Online Store
- Experts asked to assess strategic threats to UK as part of defence review | Defence policy
- A partnership with a powerful twist.
- New data on sperm quality and oxidative stress
- Will the Lisbon, Portugal earthquake affect travel?