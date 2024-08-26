Deadly mosquito virus discovered in Massachusetts: Know these symptoms

Communities in Massachusetts are on heightened alert after public health officials confirmed the state's first human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare but potentially life-threatening viral disease spread by mosquitoes.

Ten areas in Massachusetts are currently considered high risk for the virus, also known as Triple E or EEE. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Authorities are spraying mosquito insecticides by plane and truck in the area to curb the spread of eastern equine encephalitis, and some towns have announced nighttime park closures and voluntary curfews between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

The patient is a man in his 80s who contracted the virus in Worcester, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. said In a press release dated August 16th.

Eastern equine encephalitis is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infection can cause inflammation and swelling of the brain, and about 30% of infected people die, according to the CDC, and survivors often suffer long-term neurological damage.

News of the Massachusetts case comes at a time when West Nile, another virus spread by blood-sucking insects, is hitting the US hard. In early August, a woman in Dallas, Texas, died after contracting West Nile virus. West Nile virusThis week it was revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to former President Joe Biden, had been hospitalized with West Nile virus.

“We are in the most critical time of the year for any kind of mosquito-borne disease, including triple E, which carries a high risk of hospitalization and fatality,” Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician and NBC News medical contributor, told TODAY. In a program broadcast on August 26th.

What is EEE?

EEE stands for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare but serious disease caused by the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, which can be transmitted by mosquitoes, humans and a variety of animals. The virus is found in North America and the Caribbean. According to the CDC:.

In humans, the virus affects the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord, and can cause severe illness and death.

There are only a handful of cases of eastern equine encephalitis each year in the United States. According to the CDC:There were seven cases in 2023, one in 2021, and 13 in 2020. In 2019, the United States saw 38 cases, the highest annual number of cases in more than a decade.

Infections peak in the summer, but can persist into early fall. According to the Cleveland Clinic.

What is the EEE mortality rate?

EEE causes inflammation and swelling in the brain, which kills about 30% of those who become infected, and survivors often suffer long-term neurological problems, according to the CDC.

How does Eastern Equine Encephalitis spread to humans?

In nature, eastern equine encephalitis virus is maintained through a cycle among mosquitoes, specifically the species Culiseta melanura.) In freshwater swamps and wild birds, which are reservoirs of the virus, According to the CDC:.

This species of mosquito feeds mainly on birds and is therefore not the main vector of the virus to humans.

According to the CDC, eastern equine encephalitis virus is transmitted to humans by other types of mosquitoes that bite humans and birds (such as the Culex mosquito, which also transmits West Nile virus), creating a “bridge” between infected birds and uninfected humans.

Humans are considered the “definitive host” – Eastern equine encephalitis is not transmitted from person to person or from horse to person.

There have been rare cases of Eastern equine encephalitis being transmitted to humans through organ transplants.

What are the symptoms of Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

Most people infected with eastern equine encephalitis do not show symptoms; when symptoms do appear, they usually begin within 4 to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. According to the CDC:.

Symptoms of Triple E include:

heat

cold

Muscle pain

Joint pain

According to the CDC, these symptoms usually last one to two weeks, and most people recover fully if their central nervous system is not affected by the virus.

Severe infection with eastern equine encephalitis can cause neurological disease and lead to inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and inflammation of the tissues around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

According to the CDC:Symptoms of severe eastern equine encephalitis include:

High fever

Behavioral changes

Seizures

vomiting

diarrhea

Top

These complications can be life-threatening, with approximately one in three people who contract eastern equine encephalitis dying. Many who recover have long-term mental and physical problems, including intellectual disability, seizures and personality disorders. According to the CDC:.

Where in the United States is Eastern Equine Encephalitis prevalent?

In the United States, cases of eastern equine encephalitis occur most often in the eastern or Gulf Coast states.

According to CDC data: As of August 20, three cases of human infection with eastern equine encephalitis, all of which were severe (neuroinvasive), have been reported in the United States. These cases have been reported in three states.

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Vermont

Number of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus human disease cases reported in 2024 by state of residence. CDC

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cases are most common in areas near freshwater bodies, including marshes and coasts.

In Massachusetts, Worcester and Plymouth counties are at higher risk, according to public health officials. Areas being sprayed to reduce the risk of EEE include:

Carver

Halifax

Kingston

Middleborough

Plymouth

Plimpton

Rochester

Wareham

Douglas

Dudley

Oxford

Sutton

Uxbridge

Treatment of Eastern Equine Encephalitis

There is no cure or specific treatment for eastern equine encephalitis, and because the infection is caused by a virus, antibiotics are ineffective.

Treatment often focuses on relieving symptoms and includes rest, drinking fluids to prevent dehydration, and over-the-counter pain relievers. According to the Cleveland Clinic.

Severe cases of eastern equine encephalitis will require hospital treatment and additional monitoring and supportive care.

How to prevent Eastern equine encephalitis

There is no vaccine to prevent eastern equine encephalitis. Avoiding mosquito bites is the best way to reduce your risk of eastern equine encephalitis and other mosquito-borne diseases.

To prevent mosquito bites, take the following measures: According to the CDC::