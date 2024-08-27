



Researchers developing smart insulin could respond to real-time changes in blood sugar levels



Researchers developing smart insulin could respond to real-time changes in blood sugar levels 01:06 BOSTON — Controlling blood sugar levels may become easier for people with type 1 diabetes. People with type 1 diabetes don't produce enough insulin and must take daily insulin injections or use an insulin pump to control their blood sugar levels to prevent a variety of health problems, including kidney disease, heart disease and vision loss. But overcorrection can lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels. Researchers are developing So-called “smart insulin” can respond to changes in blood sugar levels in real time, without the need for pumps, injections or glucose monitors. Scientists are also researching insulin that only requires a once-weekly injection or capsules that can be taken orally, with the aim of reducing the burden of managing the disease and improving quality of life for people with type 1 diabetes. More from CBS News Marika Marshall, MD



Malika Marshall, MD, is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and physician who has worked as a Healthwatch reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics, Dr. Marshall is on the staff of Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital's MGH Chelsea Emergency Room and MGH Revere Health Center, currently working on the front lines caring for COVID-19 patients. She is also host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

