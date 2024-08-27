Many parents want guidance on preventing genetic diseases in their children





One thing many families do not want to pass on to their children or grandchildren is medical issues. A new national poll finds that one in five parents say their child has been diagnosed with a genetic disorder, and nearly half are concerned their child may develop such a condition. According to the University of Michigan Health System's National Poll on Children's Health, conducted by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, two-thirds of parents want their health care providers to suggest ways to prevent their children from developing health problems that run in their family. The report reflects the need for parents to be equipped with accurate information about their family health history.

Parents play a key role in understanding and addressing their children's health concerns, including those related to genetic disorders.”

Sarah Clark, MPH, Mott Paul Co-Director The nationally representative report is based on responses from 2,057 parents with children aged 1 to 18 surveyed in February 2024. Knowing your health history may help reduce your risk A quarter of parents said they had asked a health care professional to test or evaluate their child for a disease based on family history, and 7% said they had sought genetic testing for their child. Parents surveyed believe family history puts their children at higher risk for allergies (41%), mental illness (33%), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (23%), obesity (22%), heart disease (20%), cancer (20%), alcoholism (18%), autoimmune diseases (13%), autism (6%) and other chronic diseases (29%). However, a quarter of parents believe they can prevent their children from developing diseases that run in their family. Family health history can help identify children who are more likely than usual to develop common diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, certain cancers, obesity and type 2 diabetes. But these are complex disorders influenced by a combination of genetic factors, environmental conditions and lifestyle choices, Clark says. If parents know their children's family health history, they can take steps to reduce their children's risk, including early testing, genetic counseling, encouraging healthy eating and exercise habits, and watching for possible signs and symptoms, she says. “A genetic predisposition to a disease may make parents more cautious about certain choices,” Clark said. “Pediatricians can be a resource to help optimize children's health and avoid some of the illnesses families experience.” Parents are less confident about their child's mental health history Although many mental illnesses have a genetic component, the parents surveyed felt they knew slightly more about their child's family history (medical history) than about mental illness. Additionally, parents of older children reported being more likely to talk to their children about their family medical history than their family mental health history. “The reluctance to openly discuss a family history of mental illness may reflect generational and cultural stigma,” Clark said. “Parents can normalize mental health discussions by incorporating them into everyday conversations and encourage open and honest communication about mental health within their families.” Empowering young people to take the lead Many parents surveyed believe that children aged 12 to 18 can complete family health history forms with their parents' help. Clark points out that as children approach adulthood and get ready to become independent, being knowledgeable about family health history becomes even more important. “Family history may be crucial in helping health care providers make informed decisions about treatment options,” Clark said. “Encouraging young people to learn about their family health history early on may also empower them to take control of their health and make informed decisions throughout their lives.” sauce: University of Michigan Medical School

