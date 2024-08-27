Exploring early detection of Alzheimer's disease through non-cognitive symptoms





This article provides a thorough review of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and highlights the importance of early detection as the disease progresses stepwise from normal cognition to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and ultimately to dementia. The review highlights the importance of identifying AD at the preclinical stage to prevent irreversible neurological damage and the need for accurate diagnostic methods that go beyond invasive and costly procedures such as lumbar puncture and PET imaging. The review discusses a range of non-cognitive signs that may indicate the onset of Alzheimer's disease, including behavioral and psychological symptoms, sleep disorders, sensory impairments, and physical changes. Although these signs are not conclusive, they suggest that they may serve as early predictors of cognitive decline. The article also highlights the role of the gut. Microbiome The potential of blood-based biomarkers in the early diagnosis of AD. The historical evolution of diagnostic approaches is detailed, showing a shift from a reliance on clinical evidence to the incorporation of biological indicators. The review outlines the evolution of diagnostic criteria, the introduction of biomarkers, and the potential impact of artificial intelligence in the discovery of new, minimally invasive biomarkers. Certain non-cognitive signs, such as behavioral symptoms of dementia, circadian rhythm disruption, sensory impairment, and the impact of gut microbiota in AD, have been investigated in detail. The review points out the correlation between these symptoms and pathological changes in AD, suggesting a complex interplay between early signs and disease progression. Progress Biomarkers Studies focusing on neuroimaging, blood-based markers, metabolomics, exosomal microRNAs, and the potential role of pathogens and endocrine dysregulation are highlighted. The review suggests that integrating these diverse biomarkers may significantly enhance early detection and disease management. The correlation between non-cognitive symptoms and pathological changes is a key point of discussion, and this review highlights the bidirectional relationship between sleep disorders and AD, as well as the association between sensory impairments and brain regions affected early in the disease. In conclusion, this review highlights the need for early detection for effective interventions and the potential of non-cognitive symptoms and biomarkers in identifying AD before cognitive decline becomes evident. We acknowledge the challenges of integrating these indicators into clinical practice and call for further research to confirm their reliability and applicability in early diagnosis. The article concludes with a series of questions that highlight the need for further investigation into the use of non-cognitive symptoms as early indicators, the relationship of these symptoms to the underlying pathology of AD, and the possibility of integrating these indicators with biofluid biomarkers to improve diagnostic accuracy. The search strategy and inclusion criteria outlined for this review focused on studies from the past 5–10 years related to AD, its biomarkers, and early diagnostic methods, with an emphasis on ensuring a comprehensive and up-to-date synthesis of current knowledge on early detection of AD. sauce: Journal References: Chen, Y. Other(2024). Advances in early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The cutting edge of medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11684-023-1047-1.

