Health
New data on sperm quality and oxidative stress
In a recently published study, Frontiers in Cellular and Infectious MicrobiologyA group of researchers investigated the association between high-risk (HR) and low-risk (LR) human papillomavirus (HPV) infection (a common sexually transmitted virus that can cause genital warts and cancer) and sperm quality, oxidative stress, and inflammation in the male urogenital tract.
study: Impact of high- and low-risk human papillomavirus infection on the male reproductive tract: Effects on semen inflammation and sperm qualityImage credit: wutzkohphoto/Shutterstock.com
background
HPV is a common sexually transmitted disease associated with cervical cancer in women. HPV types are classified as HR-HPV or LR-HPV based on their association with malignant tumors or benign genital warts, respectively.
HPV in men has been less studied, but recent studies have highlighted its prevalence and potential impact on male reproductive health. Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) has been detected in a variety of male reproductive tract specimens, but its impact on sperm quality and semen inflammation is unknown.
Further research is needed to clarify the conflicting findings regarding the impact of HPV on male reproductive health and to better understand its role in sperm quality and semen inflammation.
About the Research
This cross-sectional study enrolled 205 adult men attending a urology and andrology clinic between 2018 and 2021. Participants were men aged 18 years or older undergoing semen testing as part of an initial infertility evaluation due to lower urinary tract symptoms or as routine management without infertility complaints.
Exclusion criteria included history of HPV vaccination, vasectomy (a surgical procedure to prevent male infertility by cutting the vas deferens), azoospermia (the absence of sperm in a man's semen), significant varicose veins (dilated veins in the scrotum that affect fertility), exposure to environmental pollutants, alcohol, drug, or marijuana use, recent fever, and antibiotic treatment.
This study complies with the ethical standards of the Declaration of Helsinki and the relevant Argentine legislation. Informed consent was obtained from all participants. Subjects were divided into three groups: control group (urinary tract pathogen negative, no leukopenia (high presence of white blood cells in semen, suggesting inflammation or infection)), LR-HPV patients (positive for low-risk HPV genotypes), and HR-HPV patients (positive for high-risk HPV genotypes).
Semen samples were collected according to specific hygiene instructions and analyzed within 1 hour of collection.HPV and other urinary tract pathogens were detected using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and HPV genotyping was performed by PCR-restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP).
Semen quality was assessed according to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, and sperm apoptosis/necrosis, cytokine levels, leukocyte subsets, and reactive oxygen species production were measured using flow cytometry and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism and SPSS, and the significance level was set at p < 0.05.
Research findings
The study involved 205 men with an average age of 35, of whom 19% were found to be HPV positive, indicating a high infection rate.
HPV genotyping was successful in 27 of 39 positive cases, revealing that single HPV genotype infections predominated, with multiple infections detected in only a small proportion of cases. Among the genotypes identified, HR-HPV types were the most prevalent, especially HPV-16, which was detected in 59.2% of cases. LR-HPV genotypes were also present but less frequent.
To evaluate the potential impact of HR-HPV and LR-HPV on male fertility, this study analyzed sperm quality and apoptosis/necrosis in infected patients and controls.No significant differences in normal sperm parameters were found between the control group and patients infected with HR-HPV or LR-HPV.
However, HR-HPV infection is associated with elevated levels of sperm necrosis and increased production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), suggesting the presence of oxidative stress in these patients.
Interestingly, contrary to expectations, HR-HPV infection also led to reduced white blood cell counts and reduced levels of proinflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin (IL)-6 and IL-1β, in semen.
In this study, we further investigated the role of coinfection with other uropathogens in HR-HPV-positive patients. Coinfection did not significantly alter traditional sperm quality parameters, but exacerbated sperm necrosis and ROS generation. Despite these effects, coinfected individuals had reduced levels of cluster of differentiation (CD)45+ leukocytes and minimal semen inflammation.
Conclusion
In summary, this study investigated HPV infection among men attending a urology clinic and highlighted the notable prevalence of HR-HPV genotypes, especially HPV-16.
Although normal semen parameters were not affected, HR-HPV was associated with increased sperm necrosis, elevated ROS, and decreased inflammatory cytokines, indicating a local immunosuppressive environment.
These findings suggest that it is important to determine HPV genotypes in men, as HR-HPV may disrupt immune responses, affect reproductive health, and promote viral persistence and transmission.
