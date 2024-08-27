Health
Semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events in heart failure
In a recently published study, LancetResearchers investigated whether semaglutide could benefit patients with a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and heart failure.
study: Semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with obesity and heart failure: a prespecified analysis from the SELECT trialImage credit: MillaF/Shutterstock.com
introduction
The global obesity epidemic is increasing, driving a rapid increase in diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that promotes weight loss and reduces major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with diabetes.
Furthermore, one study observed that semaglutide reduced MACE by 20% in non-diabetic patients with obesity/overweight and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Increasing obesity is also associated with an increased prevalence of heart failure. Most patients with obesity and heart failure have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which may be causally related to the pathological consequences of obesity.
Although the subtypes of heart failure (preserved and reduced ejection fraction) share several clinical features, their causes and treatment responses differ.
About the Research
The study investigated the benefits of semaglutide in patients with heart failure and obesity. This was a pre-specified analysis of the Semaglutide Effect on Heart Disease and Stroke in Obese and Overweight Patients (SELECT) trial.
The subjects were adults aged 45 years or older and with a BMI of 27 kg/m or more.2 and established cardiovascular disease (history of myocardial infarction, symptomatic peripheral arterial disease, or hemorrhagic/ischemic stroke).
Participants were randomized to receive either placebo or increasing doses of semaglutide once weekly for 16 weeks.
Primary outcomes were time to first MACE, composite heart failure, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality. Composite heart failure was defined as urgent hospital visit or hospitalization for heart failure or cardiovascular death.
MACE was defined as a composite of nonfatal stroke, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or cardiovascular death.
Time to outcome was assessed using Cox proportional hazards models.Safety was assessed as the nature and number of serious adverse events or adverse events leading to discontinuation of the study product.
Survey results
Overall, 17,604 patients were randomized to receive semaglutide or placebo between 31 October 2018 and 31 March 2021. Mean age and BMI were 61.6 years and 33.4 kg/m.2respectively.
The majority of participants (72.3%) were men, and 4,286 had a history of heart failure at enrollment: 666 with unclassifiable heart failure, 1,347 with reduced ejection fraction, and 2,273 with preserved ejection fraction.
Furthermore, clinical characteristics were well balanced between patients with and without heart failure: patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction were more likely to be female than those with reduced ejection fraction.
Furthermore, more patients in the heart failure with reduced ejection fraction group had suffered a previous myocardial infarction.
The incidence of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction was associated with higher baseline BMI. Patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction had lower mean systolic blood pressure than patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.
Furthermore, patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction were more likely to receive aldosterone antagonists and loop diuretics.
No patients were using SGLT2 inhibitors at enrollment, but 545 patients initiated use during the study period. There were small differences between patients by heart failure subtype.
For example, patients with unclassifiable heart failure were older, more likely to be female, and had higher levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein. Furthermore, patients with unclassifiable heart failure were less likely to receive beta-blockers at baseline than patients in the other heart failure subtype groups.
Placebo subjects with heart failure at baseline had increased rates of all outcomes compared with subjects without heart failure.Semaglutide improved all outcome measures in patients with heart failure.
The difference in event rates between semaglutide and placebo groups emerged within 6 months and widened over the follow-up period. Of note, semaglutide similarly improved all-cause mortality and MACE in patients without a history of heart failure.
Regardless of the presence or absence of heart failure, patients receiving semaglutide experienced a lower incidence of serious adverse events than those receiving placebo.
The most frequent serious adverse events were cardiac events. Among patients receiving semaglutide, discontinuation due to adverse events was mainly due to gastrointestinal events.
The discontinuation rate in patients treated with semaglutide was lowest among patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.
Conclusion
Taken together, these results indicate that semaglutide treatment reduced MACE and the composite heart failure endpoint in non-diabetic patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and obese/overweight with a history of heart failure at baseline.
Improvements were seen soon after starting treatment and sustained throughout the study. The benefit of semaglutide did not differ between patients with any of the heart failure subtypes.
Furthermore, the clinical benefit of semaglutide was independent of sex, age, clinical status, or baseline BMI.
Overall, these efficacy The results, together with a tolerable safety profile, support the use of semaglutide in addition to usual care to reduce the risk of MACE in populations with obesity/overweight and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, regardless of heart failure subtype.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240827/Semaglutide-shown-to-cut-major-adverse-cardiovascular-events-in-heart-failure-patients.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Whooping cough cases surge in Southeast Alaska
- Iranian Supreme Leader Opens Door to Talks with US on Nuclear Program
- When do the Paralympics start and end? See the schedule for the Paris 2024 Games
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Vladimir Putin after his visit to Ukraine
- A Pakistani man has been acquitted of spreading false information that sparked riots in Britain.
- PHOTOS: Indiana Field Hockey Wins Overtime Exhibition Game
- Men's Tennis Welcomes From Schulenburg – Stanford Cardinal
- Oasis back with world tour
- Ukraine to present 'victory plan' to US next month, Zelensky says
- Troy University
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)