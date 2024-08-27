See where mosquitoes have tested positive – NBC New York





of The most dangerous animals in the world They're easy to kill, but that doesn't mean they're easy to get rid of. Mosquitoes in New York City found to be infected with West Nile virus City authorities have begun efforts to curb the spread of the infection. Spraying pesticides in nearby areas has helped spread this potentially deadly disease. Though relatively rare, the virus has been blamed on former US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci for spreading it. Hospitalized After contracting a mosquito-borne disease. of New York City Department of Health The department also announced last week that the first case of West Nile virus infection has been confirmed in a New Yorker since 2024. According to the NYCDOH, there are six total confirmed cases. Four people have tested positive for West Nile neuroinvasive disease, three in Queens and one in Manhattan. One person in Queens has West Nile fever, and the virus has been detected in three blood donors in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. It is unclear when the data was last updated. As of August 23, the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in New York City in the following locations: Editor's note: The New York City Department of Health said that not detecting the virus does not mean it is not present in a neighborhood. Search your neighborhood here: West Nile virus was first reported in the United States in 1999 in New York and has gradually spread across the country, with nearly 10,000 cases reported in 2003. Amid growing concerns about the spread of West Nile virus around New York City, the city began spraying chemicals to kill mosquitoes in some areas Monday night, with spraying to continue Wednesday in southwest Brooklyn, including Bay Ridge, Coney Island and Dyker Heights. The pesticides used do not pose any significant health threat to people or pets if used properly. The New York City Health Department sends workers to 50 locations each day to trap and test mosquitoes, and has found an overall increase in the number of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus across the five boroughs so far in the summer of 2024. “We are focusing on areas where there is a high probability of disease transmission. If we don't treat it, the disease will spread,” said Dr Waheed Bajwa, executive director of vector surveillance at the Ministry of Health. “Recent data shows that if we don't spray, human transmission can occur.” The recent spate of mosquito sightings all have one thing in common: standing water, where the mosquitoes breed. Continued testing has led health officials to target specific areas, including Central Park and northern Manhattan. The rise in West Nile cases is not just a New York City issue, it's a national problem: The New Jersey Department of Health said cases are appearing earlier in the season than expected and will likely continue into October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/health/nyc-west-nile-virus-map-2024-see-where-mosquitoes-have-tested-positive/5740850/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos