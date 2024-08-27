Nearly 4,000 new MPOX cases reported in one week in Africa as wait for vaccine continues





Abuja, Nigeria — In Africa, mpox case The continent's public health agency on Tuesday renewed its appeal for much-needed vaccines after deliveries were delayed this week to the hardest-hit Republic of Congo, where some 4,000 cases have been reported in the past week. Dr Jean Kaseya, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an online briefing that 81 deaths from MPOX had been reported in Africa in the past week, bringing the total number of infections and deaths to 22,863 and 622, respectively. Western countries, including the European Union and the United States, have pledged about 380,000 doses of the MPOX vaccine, he said — less than 15% of what authorities need to end the MPOX epidemic in Congo. The epicenter of a global health crisis. When MPOX spread outside the African continent in 2022, wealthy countries responded quickly with stockpiled vaccines and treatments. However, Only a few vaccines have arrived in Africa Despite pleas from governments. Kaseya said the first batch of vaccines promised to combat new outbreaks in Congo was due to arrive on Sept. 1 at the earliest, after delays caused by problems with paperwork and emergency authorization. Dr Ngasi Ngongo, Africa CDC's incident manager for MPOX, said the batch includes 50,000 doses pledged by the US government and 15,000 from the vaccine alliance GAVI. “Now we just wait for the US government regarding the transfer of the vaccines,” Ngongo said. Congo has also asked Japan for at least two million doses of vaccines that are particularly effective in protecting children, and negotiations are “quite advanced,” he said. of New mpox mutants The virus, which was first detected in Congo and is believed to be the cause of the ongoing outbreak, is already causing “significant” community-level transmission in other areas, Ngongo said. Neighbouring Burundi, for example, recorded about 800 MPOX cases last month, he said. The United States donated 10,000 doses of the MPOX vaccine to Nigeria on Tuesday, the first known donation to Africa since the outbreak began, where the disease is endemic. Nigeria has recorded 40 cases of MPOX this year, according to the Nigeria CDC. The Africa CDC said it was developing a unified response plan for the outbreak and would present it to African leaders for consideration at a meeting in September. So far, African countries have promoted health measures and hygiene practices that are slowing the spread of the MPOX virus, Kaseya said. But experts say such measures will be difficult to implement in Congo, where millions of people are fleeing violence. Packed into evacuation camps In the midst of a decade-long humanitarian crisis. “Humanitarian organizations are struggling to contain the spread of the disease due to a lack of resources,” said Heather Carr, the International Rescue Committee's representative in Congo, adding that children are particularly vulnerable. ___ Associated Press writer Gerald Imhle in Cape Town, South Africa, contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/africa-4000-new-mpox-cases-week-wait-vaccines-113188633 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos