



U.S. health officials are warning travelers about a potentially deadly insect-borne virus called sloth fever that has infected 21 U.S. residents returning from Cuba and thousands more returning from South America and the Caribbean. More than 8,000 cases of Oropouche virus infection have been reported in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Cuba as of August 1. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Wednesday that cases have also emerged in the United States and Europe in travelers returning from Cuba and Brazil. What is sloth fever? Sloth fever is the informal name for Oropouche virus infection, which was first detected in Trinidad and Tobago in 1955. The virus, spread by midges and mosquito bites, is endemic in central and eastern South America. In the current outbreak, cases have been confirmed in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, and Cuba. In the United States, cases have been limited to travelers returning from Cuba to Florida or New York. Oropouche virus is informally known as sloth fever, but the disease can also infect rodents, monkeys, and birds. What are the symptoms of sloth fever? Most infected people have mild symptoms, but two Brazilian women, ages 24 and 21, have died from the Oropouche virus, authorities said. Symptoms, which appear three to 10 days after infection, include fever, chills, headache, and muscle and joint pain and stiffness. Other symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, rash, stomach pain, sensitivity to light, and bloodshot eyes. Doctors treat symptoms with rest, fluids, and acetaminophen for fever and pain. Public health officials say they are particularly concerned about cases of mother-to-child transmission. There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment available in Oropouche. Can the virus be transmitted from mother to fetus? Testing has confirmed five cases in which infected mothers appear to have transmitted the virus to their unborn children. One fetus died and four others died. MicrocephalyOropouché virus is a birth defect that causes babies to have smaller-than-normal heads. The CDC said the report suggests the virus is associated with “possible fetal death and congenital malformations” and “raise concerns about the threat posed by Oropouché virus to human health.” The CDC said the cases highlight the urgency of containing the spread of the disease in the United States and other largely unaffected parts of the country. I'm pregnant. Should I avoid traveling to certain areas? Because of the risk of pregnant people transmitting the virus to their fetuses, the CDC recommends that doctors and other health care providers warn pregnant women who are planning to travel to areas with cases about the risk. Pregnant travelers should take measures to avoid insect bites and consider postponing travel to areas with sloth disease outbreaks, the agency said. Where were the U.S. cases reported? Twenty Florida residents and one New York resident who returned from Cuba have been confirmed to have Oropouche virus infection. Most of the patients were tested when they first became ill, but three experienced a recurrence of symptoms. The average age of the patients was 48 years old. The most common symptoms included fever, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, and joint stiffness and pain. Other patients reported diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, rash, back pain, and bleeding.

