What you need to know about Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever





new york – Federal health officials said Tuesday that more than 20 people who returned to the United States from Cuba in recent months have been infected with the insect-borne virus. Oropouche virus diseaseIt is also known as sloth fever. No deaths have been reported and there is no evidence the virus is spreading in the United States. US doctors warn Be on the lookout for infections among travelers from Cuba and South America. Let's look at the disease and the events that sparked the alarm. Oropouche is a tropical forest virus that was first identified in 1955 in a 24-year-old forest worker in Trinidad and was named after the nearby village and wetlands. The virus is sometimes called sloth fever because the scientists who first studied it found it in three-toed sloths and believed that sloths played an important role in the spread of the virus between insects and animals. The virus is transmitted to humans by tiny biting flies called midges and certain mosquitoes, and is thought to have been contracted during visits to forested areas, helping the virus enter towns and cities, although no person-to-person transmission has been documented. Since late last year, the virus has been identified as causing major outbreaks not only in the Amazon region where it is known to exist, but also in new areas of South America and the Caribbean, with around 8,000 locally transmitted cases reported in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba and Peru. Some travelers have been infected in the United States and Europe, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. 21 cases reported in the United States So far, 20 people have been infected in Florida and one in New York, all of whom had been in Cuba. European health officials previously said: 19 cases foundThis is the case for almost all tourists. Symptoms can look similar to other tropical diseases such as dengue, Zika and malaria. Fever, headache and muscle aches are common, and some infected people suffer from diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and rashes. Some patients experience relapses, and up to one in 20 may develop more severe symptoms, including bleeding, meningitis, or encephalitis. It is rarely fatal, but two healthy young people have recently died in Brazil. There is no vaccine to prevent infection and no medicines to treat symptoms. Brazilian authorities are investigating Reports Pregnant women can potentially spread the infection to their unborn babies, a frightening scenario reminiscent of what happened during the Zika epidemic about a decade ago. CDC recommends pregnant women Avoid non-essential travel to Cuba And to all travelers, Preventing insect bites,for example Insect repellent Please wear long sleeve shirts and long pants. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

