



Respiratory illnesses can occur at any time of the year, but can be more prevalent during fall and winter. The Defense Health Agency urges beneficiaries to take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of seasonal respiratory diseases, including: influenza, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)and RS virus—Three most common in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these illnesses are highly contagious and serious, causing hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths each year. Respiratory viruses can share similar symptoms and risk factors, so it's important to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. DHA and CDC experts encourage staying informed. vaccineis the most common defense against respiratory diseases. Respiratory virus symptoms Respiratory viruses can cause upper and lower respiratory tract symptoms. Some viruses can also affect the nose, throat, and lungs, causing serious lung infections such as pneumonia. Symptoms of respiratory viruses include: heat

cold

Fatigue (malaise)

cough

runny or stuffy nose

decreased appetite

sore throat

vomiting

New loss of taste or smell

headache, muscle pain, body pain

diarrhea

Weakness Vaccines essential for health and immunity According to the CDC, vaccinations help protect the body from viruses by strengthening the body's defense system, and vaccinated people die more often than people whose immune systems are unprepared to fight infections. They are far less likely to develop serious illness. Experts say influenza vaccination can reduce the risk of getting the flu by 40% to 60%, reducing the risk of hospitalization and severe complications in high-risk people. Vaccines can also help prevent the effectiveness of emerging variants of endemic viruses, such as influenza and COVID-19. The recent emergence of new variants of COVID-19 has prompted increased vaccination and vaccination efforts to provide adequate protection, especially given the possibility of new waves of variants in the future. emphasizes the importance of Variants of influenza and COVID-19 emerge each year, so it's important to get the latest vaccinations available for each to ensure maximum protection. . Although RSV vaccination is important, infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV, which can lead to hospitalization. More than 95% of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2023-2024 did not have up-to-date vaccination records, according to the CDC. RSV vaccination is strongly recommended for the following people: All infants under 8 months

Infants and children aged 8 to 19 months are at high risk of developing severe RSV

Adults over 60 years old

Pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy Tips to stay healthy Experts agree that vaccines offer the most effective protection against the virus, but other preventive measures are just as important. Consider adopting the following habits to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus: Avoid if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands (if washing with soap and water is not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer).

Avoid contact with nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home if you have flu-like symptoms.

Please wear a mask.

Stay in a well-ventilated area. Where can I get vaccinated? Beneficiaries of the military health care system can schedule a free vaccination appointment at a military hospital or clinic or at a pharmacy in TRICARE's retail network. tricare covers these vaccines based on CDC Recommendations. There are three ways to receive these vaccines. If I'm alive abroadyou can receive the vaccine at a military hospital or clinic, or at a TRICARE-certified civilian provider. Before getting your flu shot, call ahead to find out if an appointment is required and if the vaccine is available.

