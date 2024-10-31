Health
Fungi inside us: California bats under siege | UCR News
As spooky season arrives, a creepy fungus is infesting California's bat population, threatening their survival.
The fungus was first detected on the East Coast around 2006 and has continued to spread westward ever since. It made headlines this week because it was definitely spotted in the Golden State and may have already made it as far south as San Bernardino County.
How does this killer work, how did it get here, and what does it mean for humans? To answer these questions, researchers from the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology at the University of California, Riverside Two mycologists, Professor Jason Stajic and Associate Professor Sidney Glassman, answer.
What is this fungus? Where did it come from?
Starzic: Pesudogymnoascus destructans or Pd may have originated in Europe, but may also have origins in Asia. It may have been introduced to North America as a pathogen around 2006.
Samples of the virus across the United States generally have exactly the same genetic makeup, suggesting the virus is spreading rapidly. It is hoped that humans visiting the caves may be moving soil and spores, helping spread the virus.
this map The U.S. Geological Survey shows how it's spreading every year. Sadly, we've seen this shift from east to west and now we're seeing a shift from north to south. Since it is a cold-adapted bacterium, I am interested in how it is spreading within the state, or if there are still local adaptations to temperature differences.
Glassman: This causes something called white-nose syndrome, where a bat's muzzle and wings become white and fuzzy. This damages the wings, but also makes the bat more active. If you move your body further, your fat will be used up and you will starve to death. You can travel through bat droppings (guano) to reach the bats in the cave.
Does this fungus pose a danger to humans?
Glassman:Unlikely to affect humans, unless one considers the knock-on effects of eliminating bats, which eat large numbers of mosquitoes, which are carriers of diseases that affect humans. This means that if bats aren't helping to control mosquitoes, humans could be indirectly exposed to more diseases.
Starzic: As the climate continues to change, some fungi are adapting to warmer temperatures. In doing so, they may acquire traits that allow them to colonize other mammals more effectively.
The fungus itself is sensitive to ultraviolet light and high temperatures, so further adaptations will be needed to make the leap as a competent human pathogen. In general, this is a skin disease that does not require survival at human body temperature (37°C), so its transition to a true human pathogen requires some changes in its biological properties.
How do bacteria work?
Starzic: Secretes enzymes called peptidases that damage connective tissue in bats. It can appear as a white, fuzzy mold on the bat's skin and tissues. It invades tissues and causes damage. The worst cases occur in the connective tissue of the wings, impairing the ability to fly and hunt, further reducing food intake and limiting the ability to recover from disease. Although some bats have developed immunity and populations are recovering in some areas, the means to determine what genotypes are surviving in bat populations is still being studied. I think so.
In nature, everything has a role, even fungal predators. How does this fungal predator benefit the environment?
Starzic: More generally, the role of fungi in the environment is cycling nutrients. These provide a means to break down complex molecules such as lignin and cellulose in plants and proteins in dead animals, releasing carbon and nitrogen for these organisms.
In a cave, the only food sources are what is brought in by the environment and animals that pass through the cave. Therefore, the fungi that live there must make effective use of the materials present.
I don't usually think of these in terms of predator and prey. This is an opportunistic pathogen that probably initially had some foothold in weaker or younger bats. Over time, it evolved and became more successful. However, European bats have evolved with it and are not harmed in the same way. In Europe, Pd may not be called a pathogen at all.
Glassman: I agree that most things play a role in the environment, but this pathogen was introduced here beyond its natural range, and what North American bats are doing about it. I don't have any resistance either, so I would say this is an example of what I can do. There is no conceivable benefit from this particular fungus.
Natural pathogens usually serve to keep populations from getting too out of control, but if they are introduced elsewhere, resistance due to other factors such as globalization and rainforest clearing It is unknown and can often have devastating consequences for the prey.
What are some interesting things to note about this fungus that we haven't asked yet?
Starzic: Research by Bruce Klein of the University of Wisconsin and David Brehart of the USGS in Madison, Wis., is underway to develop a vaccine strategy against Pd.
There are similar interesting stories about other recently emerging fungal diseases of wildlife. In addition to those that affect bats, some also affect snakes and amphibians. They have all evolved means to effectively degrade vertebrate tissue.
Evolutionarily, they constitute very distinct and distinct lineages among the fungi, and the fungi have undergone multiple or repeated transitions to be able to colonize and overtake these animals. It shows that All of these fungal diseases are recognized as having emerged within the past 20-30 years, so there are clear changes in how they spread in the environment and, at least in part, are linked to humans. It seems that there is.
Witches, be careful! Thanks to the emergence of this relatively new fungal disease, it may soon become difficult to produce drugs that require newt eyes, snake fangs, and bat wings.
(Cover image: -AZ-/iStock/Getty)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2024/10/30/fungus-among-us-californias-bats-under-siege
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump will spend every day until the elections in North Carolina
- Cricket-loving couple resume partnership after 30 years apart
- Daniel Dale debunks Trump's false claim about inflation
- Federal Investigation Authority challenges Bushra Bibi's release on bail in Toshakhana-II case – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- INDIA-RUSSIA LINKS | Energy plant
- PDIP says Pramono is closer to Jokowi-Prabowo than RK
- I'm avoiding two UK stocks like the plague in the stock market today
- ATP Tour and WTA 2024: schedule for Saturday November 2 for Riyadh, Belgrade and Metz
- Trump Media outsourced jobs to Mexico despite Trump's first push on America ProPublica
- Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first black woman to be elected leader of a major British political party?
- Iran's Supreme Leader threatens US, Israel with 'crushing response' to Israeli attack
- Iowa high school football playoffs scoring round of 16