Should you take nutritional supplements? Here's what you need to know

We often receive inquiries about various supplements, and there are many things to consider before deciding whether a supplement is right for you.

Can you get all the nutrients you need from your diet? The answer is both yes and no. Yes, if you are careful about what you eat and are looking for foods that meet your nutritional needs rather than just choosing foods that appease your taste buds. Unfortunately, only a minority of people in this country eat healthily, as our diet is primarily focused on ultra-processed junk that is not even remotely healthy.

In between the two extremes are people who consider themselves “health conscious'' even though they have poor eating habits, and take supplements to compensate.

Unfortunately, the issue of supplements is complex. For example, does the supplement do what it claims to do? Yes, popular supplements have huge advertising budgets, so it's easy to believe they work. But do the people on TV who tout the amazing effects you can get from supplements X, Y, or Z really get as much benefit as they claim? They're not telling the truth. No, what they experienced could be a placebo effect. This tricks the mind into believing it's working fine, at least for a while, especially if it's expensive, even if nothing worthwhile is happening when you really want it to work. It means that you can.

So how do you know if a supplement is right for you?

Are there different types of nutritional supplements?

Now, that being said, many medical and nutritional experts support dietary supplements. However, I distinguish between what I call “basic supplements,” which include vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and coenzymes, and “highly specialized supplements,” which claim to address a specific health problem. There is a need.

When it comes to “basic supplements,” there is scientific evidence to support them. For example, pregnant women often require iron supplements and folic acid (a B vitamin). Vitamin D, which is difficult to obtain from food, is important for calcium absorption into bones and is a recommended supplement. Vitamin B12 is only found in animal foods, so vegans may need supplements to promote the health of nerve and blood cells. Vitamins C and E are antioxidants, as is Coenzyme Q 10 (CoQ10), which protects cells from damage.

To summarize my thoughts on “basic supplements,” they are not harmful if taken responsibly, are not expensive, and assuming they cover basic dietary needs, “what do you have to lose?” ?” may arise. Personally, I take vitamin and mineral supplements daily, primarily as an insurance policy to cover my needs in case I'm missing something in my diet.

In the space between “basic” and “highly specialized” supplements, there are a huge variety of supplements, including echinacea, which is believed to strengthen immune health, and turmeric, a spice with anti-inflammatory properties. Contains plants and herbs. There is scientific evidence supporting several beneficial effects of consuming echinacea and turmeric, and they have been used throughout history. Importantly, these are not expensive products and have some scientific backing, unlike expensive “highly specialized” supplements that have little or no scientific backing.

I would like to add that supplements cannot claim to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent diseases. Because only prescription drugs can legally make such claims. Still, some ads for “highly specialized” supplements seem to be stepping over this line. But as long as you don't technically cross that line, TV ads can make very strong claims, whether or not you have supporting evidence.

What you need to know about “special” supplements

I regularly receive questions regarding three “highly specialized” supplements. super beat, balance of nature, and Prevagen.

Let's take a look at each supplement.

What you need to know about Superbeat

We know it's rich in nitrates, which are responsible for nitric oxide, a chemical released from the inner walls of arteries that promotes vasodilation. This means that the diameter of the blood vessel increases and the resistance to flow decreases, which should reduce the pressure within the artery. However, it would be a leap to think that these nitrates necessarily lead to increased nitric oxide production (a “logical relationship”), but if so, that alone would be enough to lower blood pressure. mosquito? And what about the claims that people feel very energized? Is it a placebo effect like the one mentioned above?

What you need to know about Balance of Nature

When it comes to Balance of Nature, the average American consumes only about half of the minimum goal of five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, so Balance of Nature is an easy solution because it's easy to take in a pill. Seems like a trick. But as the old saying goes, “If it seems true…” Can Balance of Nature be considered “as good as eating lots of fruits and vegetables”? Although unlikely, there may be some benefit.

What you need to know about Prevagen

Scientific evidence strongly supports that regular exercise is the best medicine for the brain. Constantly moving back and forth between the right and left hemispheres, performing many highly coordinated neurophysiological movements in an instant, challenges the brain and keeps it sharp, as well as increasing blood flow and oxygen to the brain. Increase supply. Because the majority of Americans, especially older Americans, refuse to exercise, Prevegen, which provides a synthetic version of a special protein found in jellyfish that is claimed to promote memory, seems an attractive alternative. It seems to me.

But is that so? What is the evidence?

If these supplements weren't expensive, it's natural to conclude, “What do I have to lose?” However, they are not cheap and the results are “uncertain”. Therefore, as a last resort, it is recommended to add fruits and vegetables to your diet and take a good brisk walk every day. These behaviors have a large amount of scientific evidence to support them.

Contact Bryant Stanford, professor of kinesiology and integrative physiology at Hanover College, at [email protected]..