Should you take nutritional supplements? Here's what you need to know

We often receive inquiries about various supplements, and there are many things to consider before deciding whether a supplement is right for you.

Can you get all the nutrients you need from your diet? The answer is both yes and no. Yes, if you are careful about what you eat and are looking for foods that meet your nutritional needs rather than just choosing foods that appease your taste buds. Unfortunately, only a minority of people in this country eat healthily, as our diet is primarily focused on ultra-processed junk that is not even remotely healthy.

In between the two extremes are people who consider themselves “health conscious'' even though they have poor eating habits, and take supplements to compensate.

Nutritionists say that all the nutrients a person needs can be obtained from food, eliminating the need for nutritional supplements.

Unfortunately, the issue of supplements is complex. For example, does the supplement do what it claims to do? Yes, popular supplements have huge advertising budgets, so it's easy to believe they work. But do the people on TV who tout the amazing effects you can get from supplements X, Y, or Z really get as much benefit as they claim? They're not telling the truth. No, what they experienced could be a placebo effect. This tricks the mind into believing it's working fine, at least for a while, especially if it's expensive, even if nothing worthwhile is happening when you really want it to work. It means that you can.

So how do you know if a supplement is right for you?

Are there different types of nutritional supplements?

19. Generic Supplements • Why Buy Elsewhere: Low Quality Navigating the world of dietary supplements involves navigating a minefield of misinformation and sketchy health claims that barely meet FDA standards. In 2015, New York prosecutors revealed that major retailers, including Walmart, were selling mislabeled herbal supplements. Generic brands aren't necessarily worse than name brands, but when it comes to supplements, "Buyer beware" world.

Now, that being said, many medical and nutritional experts support dietary supplements. However, I distinguish between what I call “basic supplements,” which include vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and coenzymes, and “highly specialized supplements,” which claim to address a specific health problem. There is a need.

When it comes to “basic supplements,” there is scientific evidence to support them. For example, pregnant women often require iron supplements and folic acid (a B vitamin). Vitamin D, which is difficult to obtain from food, is important for calcium absorption into bones and is a recommended supplement. Vitamin B12 is only found in animal foods, so vegans may need supplements to promote the health of nerve and blood cells. Vitamins C and E are antioxidants, as is Coenzyme Q 10 (CoQ10), which protects cells from damage.

