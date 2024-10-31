Connect with us

Health

What do you need to know to age healthily? Try standing on one leg.

What do you need to know to age healthily? Try standing on one leg.

 


Scientists have studied standing on one leg with both the dominant and non-dominant leg and found that it changes rapidly with age.

Published October 31, 2024Last updated 1 hour ago3 minute read

stand on one leg
Researchers say that if you can stand on one leg for 30 seconds, you're in good health. Photo courtesy: Getty Images

The simple act of standing on one leg can tell you how quickly you're aging, according to a new study by Mayo Clinic researchers. In fact, the study found that balance declines more rapidly with age than other metrics, so how long you can do it for is a more accurate measure than muscle strength or walking.

The study involved 40 healthy people over the age of 50 (half under 65 and half over 65) who took tests on gait, balance, grip strength and knee strength.

Advertisement 2

Article content

In the balance test, participants: Perform multiple poses for up to 30 seconds each. Perform bilateral standing with eyes open (with both legs), bilateral standing with eyes closed, and unilateral standing with eyes open and dominant and non-dominant legs.

The researchers found that the gait of the study participants was not significantly affected by age, with both knee strength and grip strength declining by a relatively small amount with each decade of age. I discovered it.

Article content

The biggest change they observed was standing on one leg. “Duration of single-leg balance showed the greatest change from decade to decade,” the researchers wrote in their report. Age-related changes in gait, balance, and muscle strength parameters: a cross-sectional study. They added:Gender differences were observed only in muscle strength parameters, with no noticeable effect on decreased balance parameters. ”

Recommendations from the editorial department

The researchers noted that sway is not a good predictor of aging because sway when balancing on one leg is not related to age or gender. However, single-leg standing time decreased at a rate of 2.2 seconds per decade on the non-dominant side and 1.7 seconds per decade on the dominant side. “Thus, the amount of time subjects could balance on one leg decreased with age.”

Article content

Advertisement 3

Article content

Furthermore, “The importance of balance, particularly in the one-legged stance, arises from the fact that, in addition to adequate muscle strength, multiple sensory inputs and neuromuscular control are required. This is why one-legged balance is a healthy This is the reason why it declines most rapidly in our cohort, reflecting the same age-related decline in muscle strength as in previous studies and the rapid adjustment and integration of data by the central nervous system. This is the first time such a comparison has been made in an elderly population.

They pointed out that maintaining balance as we age is extremely important. “Impaired balance can lead to falls both at rest and when moving,” the researchers wrote. “Older people are at higher risk of fractures with serious consequences due to osteoporosis, making falls a serious health risk.”

They also noted the complex interaction of bodily functions in such a seemingly simple task. “Balance is a complex activity that integrates information from the visual, vestibular, and somatosensory systems to sense position, velocity, and acceleration… Static balance is a complex activity that integrates information from the visual, vestibular, and somatosensory systems to sense position, velocity, and acceleration… Dynamic balance is necessary to maintain postural control during movement, and dynamic balance is important for controlling the body's center of gravity during locomotion.

Advertisement 4

Article content

According to information from Canada, National initiative on elderly careFalls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations and injury-related deaths in Canadians aged 65 and over.

The group estimates that an estimated 80% of injury hospitalizations and 90% of hip fractures in older adults are caused by falls, resulting in $2 billion in direct medical costs annually and more than a third of older adults suffering from long-term injuries. He points out that he is receiving nursing care. After being hospitalized due to a fall.

In 2021, BBC journalist Michael Mosley dedicated a podcast episode to just one thing On to the topic of health benefits of standing on one leg.

Speaking to the website SciTechDaily, “The study's senior author, Kenton Kaufman, Ph.D., director of the Movement Analysis Laboratory at the Mayo Clinic, said: People can take steps to train their balance. For example, standing on one leg trains your muscles and vestibular responses to maintain proper balance. If you can stand on one leg for 30 seconds, you've succeeded.

“If you don't use it, you lose it. If you use it, you preserve it,” Kaufman said. “It's easy. You don't need any special equipment and you can do it every day.”

The research results were published in a magazine Pro Swan.

Our website is the place to go for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, long-form articles and provocative commentary. Please bookmark it nationalpost.com Sign up for our newsletter here.

Article content

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://nationalpost.com/health/standing-one-leg-can-tell-age

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: