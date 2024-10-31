Adolescents have more pronounced remission of type 2 diabetes than adults.

what

Severely obese youth who undergo weight loss surgery before age 19 experience sustained weight loss and common obesity-related symptoms 10 years later, according to results from a large National Institutes of Health-funded clinical study. Resolution of comorbidities continued to be seen (NIH (National Institutes of Health)).

Study participants, with an average age of 17 years, underwent weight loss surgery with gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. After 10 years, participants had an average 20% reduction in body mass index (BMI), 55% reduction in type 2 diabetes, 57% reduction in high blood pressure, and 54% reduction in abnormal cholesterol. Both gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy had similar results.

The 55% reduction in type 2 diabetes was much higher than the rates observed in adults after weight loss surgery (18% at 7 years and 12.7% at 12 years) in a recently published NIH-funded study. . study.

Type 2 diabetes tends to progress more rapidly when it begins in young people, and these findings suggest that the health benefits and durability of bariatric surgery in young people may be greater than would be expected in similarly treated adults. It shows that it is big.

research known as Teen Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery (Teen LABS)is supported by NIH National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) grants DK072493, DK072493, DK095710, and NIH National Center for Research Resources and National Center for the Advancement of Translational Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Awards Program Grants. Supported by Kim TR000077 and TR000114.

Data related to these findings can be requested from: NIDDK Central Repository.

who

Dr. Vula Ozganian, NIDDK's Pediatric Clinical Obesity Program Director is available to comment on this study.

reference

Ryder, Justin and others Ten-year outcomes after bariatric surgery in adolescents, [2024] New England Medical Journal. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc2404054

NIDDK, part of the NIH, conducts and supports research in diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases. Digestive diseases, nutrition, obesity. Diseases of the kidneys, urology, and hematology. These diseases span all areas of medicine, affect people of all ages and ethnic groups, and encompass some of the most common and seriously disabling conditions affecting Americans. For more information about NIDDK and its programs, see: https://www.niddk.nih.gov.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH):The nation's medical research agency, NIH, has 27 institutes and centers and is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency that conducts and supports basic, clinical, and translational medical research, investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, please visit: www.nih.gov.

NIH…Turning discovery into health®