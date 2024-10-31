Health
NIH study proves long-term benefits of weight loss surgery in young people
media advisory
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Adolescents have more pronounced remission of type 2 diabetes than adults.
what
Severely obese youth who undergo weight loss surgery before age 19 experience sustained weight loss and common obesity-related symptoms 10 years later, according to results from a large National Institutes of Health-funded clinical study. Resolution of comorbidities continued to be seen (NIH (National Institutes of Health)).
Study participants, with an average age of 17 years, underwent weight loss surgery with gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. After 10 years, participants had an average 20% reduction in body mass index (BMI), 55% reduction in type 2 diabetes, 57% reduction in high blood pressure, and 54% reduction in abnormal cholesterol. Both gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy had similar results.
The 55% reduction in type 2 diabetes was much higher than the rates observed in adults after weight loss surgery (18% at 7 years and 12.7% at 12 years) in a recently published NIH-funded study. . study.
Type 2 diabetes tends to progress more rapidly when it begins in young people, and these findings suggest that the health benefits and durability of bariatric surgery in young people may be greater than would be expected in similarly treated adults. It shows that it is big.
research known as Teen Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery (Teen LABS)is supported by NIH National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) grants DK072493, DK072493, DK095710, and NIH National Center for Research Resources and National Center for the Advancement of Translational Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Awards Program Grants. Supported by Kim TR000077 and TR000114.
Data related to these findings can be requested from: NIDDK Central Repository.
who
Dr. Vula Ozganian, NIDDK's Pediatric Clinical Obesity Program Director is available to comment on this study.
reference
Ryder, Justin and others Ten-year outcomes after bariatric surgery in adolescents, [2024] New England Medical Journal. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc2404054
NIDDK, part of the NIH, conducts and supports research in diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases. Digestive diseases, nutrition, obesity. Diseases of the kidneys, urology, and hematology. These diseases span all areas of medicine, affect people of all ages and ethnic groups, and encompass some of the most common and seriously disabling conditions affecting Americans. For more information about NIDDK and its programs, see: https://www.niddk.nih.gov.
About the National Institutes of Health (NIH):The nation's medical research agency, NIH, has 27 institutes and centers and is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency that conducts and supports basic, clinical, and translational medical research, investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, please visit: www.nih.gov.
NIH…Turning discovery into health®
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-study-demonstrates-long-term-benefits-weight-loss-surgery-young-people
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump will spend every day until the elections in North Carolina
- Cricket-loving couple resume partnership after 30 years apart
- Daniel Dale debunks Trump's false claim about inflation
- Federal Investigation Authority challenges Bushra Bibi's release on bail in Toshakhana-II case – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- INDIA-RUSSIA LINKS | Energy plant
- PDIP says Pramono is closer to Jokowi-Prabowo than RK
- I'm avoiding two UK stocks like the plague in the stock market today
- ATP Tour and WTA 2024: schedule for Saturday November 2 for Riyadh, Belgrade and Metz
- Trump Media outsourced jobs to Mexico despite Trump's first push on America ProPublica
- Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first black woman to be elected leader of a major British political party?
- Iran's Supreme Leader threatens US, Israel with 'crushing response' to Israeli attack
- Iowa high school football playoffs scoring round of 16