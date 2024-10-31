Health
What is it and why the CDC is warning about it – NBC Chicago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an unusual increase in bacterial infections caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae. But what exactly is it and why is it a concern?
According to Warning from CDCbacterial infections have been increasing since the spring, peaked in August, and have remained high ever since. But while the increase is larger than in previous years, what makes this surge unique is who the cases are affecting most.
“The percentage of patients discharged from the emergency department with a diagnosis of pneumococcal-associated pneumonia or acute bronchitis has increased over the past six months and peaked in late August,” the CDC said in an Oct. 18 alert. ” he said.
Experts say the rise began nationwide in the spring and in Illinois in June.
“This is really dramatic,” Dr. Sharon Werbel, director of epidemiology and infection control at Cook County Health, told NBC Chicago. “We've seen a dramatic increase in mycoplasma pneumonia from this time in 2023 to this year…but we've also seen a really dramatic increase in children ages 2 to 4. This is new.”
The CDC noted that the latest trends represent a change from previous years because cases are typically seen in school-age children and adolescents.
“Pneumococcal infections can occur at any age, but most frequently occur in children and young adults ages 5 to 17,” the CDC reported.
But hospital discharge data from March 31 to October 5 of this year showed an increase “in all groups” in the U.S., particularly among children ages 2 to 4. In that age group, the number of infections increased from 1% to 7.2%. The number of infections among children aged 5 to 17 jumped from 3.6% to 7.4% in the same period.
“The increase in children 2 to 4 years of age is notable because Mycoplasma pneumoniae has historically not been recognized as a leading cause of pneumonia in this age group,” the CDC reported.
Overall, infections caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae are not uncommon, with an estimated 2 million cases reported each year in the United States. However, the actual number remains unknown as there is no national reporting or surveillance system to track such infections.
The agency said cases typically increase in the summer and early fall.
Here's what you need to know:
What is mycoplasma pneumonia?
Mycoplasma pneumonia is considered a common cause of “mild respiratory illness.” Although this bacterium can infect different parts of the body, it is usually known for causing respiratory tract infections, where it can “damage the lining of airways such as the throat, trachea, and lungs.” there is.
What is “walking pneumonia”?
The CDC said the infection is generally mild and manifests as a chest cold, and while it can cause pneumonia, it is not typical pneumonia.
“When Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection progresses to pneumonia, it is usually a mild form of bacterial pneumonia, commonly referred to as 'walking pneumonia,'” the CDC reported.
Such cases are used to describe a patient with pneumonia who “appears to be recovering better than expected for a patient with a lung infection.”
“If symptoms are mild, people may not be at home or in bed, which is why the term 'walking pneumonia' was coined,” the CDC reported.
What symptoms should I look out for?
Symptoms of infection vary depending on age and level of infection. Some people have no symptoms at all, while others experience symptoms similar to a chest cold or pneumonia. Symptoms also differ in children.
It usually takes 1 to 4 weeks for symptoms to appear after exposure to the bacteria. Symptoms may then continue for several weeks.
Here's what the CDC should be aware of:
Common symptoms include:
- I feel tired
- heat
- headache
- Cough that gradually worsens
- sore throat
symptoms in children
Instead of chest cold symptoms, children under 5 may have the following symptoms:
- diarrhea
- sneeze
- sore throat
- stuffy or runny nose
- vomiting
- teary eyes
- wheezing
Symptoms of pneumonia or “walking pneumonia”
Common symptoms include:
- cough
- I feel tired
- fever and chills
- shortness of breath
How does it spread?
The bacteria is spread by breathing in droplets from an infected person, according to the CDC. However, the infection usually has a long incubation period and symptoms do not appear for 1 to 4 weeks after infection.
This bacterium can remain in the respiratory tract for several months after infection.
”Most people who spend a short period of time with someone who is ill pneumococcus Don't get infected. However, people who spend a lot of time with sick people pneumococcus the risk is increasing” reported the CDC.
How will I be treated?
Mycoplasma pneumoniae is often considered an “atypical bacterium” and some antibiotics may not be effective against it, Werbel said.
“We sometimes call them atypical bacteria because they don't have a cell wall,” she says. “This is very important. Many antibiotics work by destroying cell walls, so you need to know what type of antibiotic to use.”
The CDC similarly noted that “M. pneumoniae bacteria are naturally resistant to certain antibiotics commonly used to treat other types of bacterial pneumonia.”
The CDC noted that most cases recover on their own, but over-the-counter medications may also be helpful.
