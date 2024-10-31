Using AI to measure prostate cancer lesions may aid in diagnosis and treatment





Researchers trained and validated an artificial intelligence (AI) model based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans to develop a consistent method for estimating prostate cancer lesion size. According to a recent study published by Yang et al. Radiology. This discovery could help doctors make more accurate and informed treatment decisions. background Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer in U.S. men, with approximately 300,000 new cases diagnosed annually. MRI has improved doctors' ability to diagnose prostate cancer and has become a routine part of diagnosis and treatment. Doctors can estimate the size of a tumor based on MRI images, but these estimates are somewhat subjective and may vary from person to person. Research methods and results In a recent study, researchers used MRI scans of more than 732 prostate cancer patients treated at a single center to develop a more consistent method of estimating tumor size. You've trained an AI model. We next investigated whether the AI ​​model's tumor size estimates were associated with treatment success 5 to 10 years after diagnosis. The researchers found that the AI ​​model detected 85% of the most radiologically aggressive prostate cancer lesions, those with a Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System score of 5, at risk for clinically significant prostate cancer. We found that we were able to identify and demarcate 85% of lesions showing very high incidence. . The size estimate of the AI ​​model also showed potential as a prognostic marker. For example, among tumors treated with surgery or radiotherapy, a tumor with larger volume has a higher risk of recurrence, treatment failure, and metastasis, independent of other factors typically used to estimate this risk. was associated with high Furthermore, among patients who received radiation therapy, tumor volume determined by AI performed better than traditional risk stratification in predicting metastasis. “AI measurements themselves may tell us something more about patient outcomes,” the study's senior author explained. Martin King, MDof the Department of Radiation Oncology, Brigham and Women's Hospital. “For patients, this can actually tell them something about the likelihood of their cancer being cured and the likelihood of future recurrence or metastasis,” he added. conclusion The researchers suggested that this AI tool could be used by doctors to better understand tumor aggressiveness, inform more personalized treatment plans, and guide radiation therapy. AI models not only help doctors and patients understand cancer aggressiveness, but also guide radiation oncologists by pinpointing focal areas of tumors for more targeted treatment. may also be helpful. This new strategy was found to be rapid compared to methods currently used to predict the stage of prostate cancer, which typically takes more than two weeks to produce results. AI-informed testing may provide opportunities for early treatment. “Tumor volume determined by Al has the potential to advance precision medicine.” [in] “By improving our ability to understand the aggressiveness of a patient's cancer and recommend the most appropriate treatment, we can improve the health of prostate cancer patients,” stressed the study's lead author. Dr. David D. Yanga professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and a founding member of the Massachusetts General Brigham Health System. The researchers plan to evaluate the model using a larger, multi-institutional dataset. “We hope to validate our findings using other institutions and patient cohorts with different disease characteristics to ensure that this approach is generalizable to all patients,” Dr. Yang said. I concluded. disclosure For full research author disclosure, please visit: pubs.rsna.org.

