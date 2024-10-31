Weight-loss drugs could be a new alternative to knee replacement surgery





October 31, 2024 – Critically ill patients osteoarthritis Knee pain is often not unrelated to shots. Steroid and lubricant injections have been the go-to treatment for many years. But now, new research shows that New England Medical Journal Indicates that you may want to consider the option of self-injecting weight loss drugs Semaglutide. Patients with moderate knee osteoarthritis who took the drug weekly for more than a year reported a nearly 50% reduction in pain levels. All participants in the study were obese and participated in counseling about physical activity and a low-calorie diet. According to the study results, people who took semaglutide for 15 months lost an average of 14% of their body weight. published Wednesday. In contrast, participants in the study who received placebo injections lost an average of 3% of their body weight. Semaglutide is sold under the names Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for diabetes, and the FDA has also approved it to reduce risks. heart Blood vessels in overweight or obese people. “Obesity-related knee osteoarthritis is a progressive disease that causes knee pain and stiffness that can interfere with important daily functions such as walking and moving around. In obese people, this condition “Weight loss combined with physical activity is often a recommended approach to managing painful symptoms, but it can be difficult to adhere to,” said the study's lead author. said Henning Bridal, MD, Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark. news release From the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. “Non-surgical, sustainable treatment options are critically needed for people living with obesity-related osteoarthritis.” past research Researchers found that losing 10% to 20% of your body weight dramatically improved your symptoms, including being able to walk farther during a 6-minute session and reducing signs of inflammation and swelling based on blood tests. I have found that it can be reduced. Osteoarthritis refers to the gradual destruction of the cartilage that cushions joints. There is no cure for osteoarthritis.

This latest study included 407 adults with an average starting weight of 240 pounds. About 82% of them were women, and the average age of the study participants was 56 years. (woman men have a higher risk of osteoarthritis than men). At the beginning of the study, people reported an average pain level of 71 out of 100. By the end of the study, the group taking semaglutide reported a 42-point reduction in pain, while the control group had a 27.5-point reduction in pain. People taking semaglutide should not take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or acetaminophencompared to the control group. Although the researchers said the study was not aimed at determining exactly what caused the knee arthritis symptom relief, they suggested that weight loss was most likely the cause. However, they acknowledged that semaglutide's anti-inflammatory properties may also be a factor. Many people dropped out of the study. Approximately 13% of those taking semaglutide did not complete their treatment period, and 22% of those receiving diet therapy did not complete their treatment period. exercise The group didn't finish either. In the semaglutide group, 6.7% dropped out due to adverse events, and in the control group, 3% dropped out due to adverse events. Just over 2% of people who took semaglutide reported gastrointestinal problems, which are well known to occur among people taking this drug. No one in the control group dropped out of the study because of digestive problems. The authors of the study, which was funded by Novo Nordisk, wrote that there were “no unexpected findings regarding the safety focus areas.”

