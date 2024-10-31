Health
Hundreds of people may have been infected after tuberculosis incident at Georgia school
Amid concerns about the global spread of tuberculosis, a student at a Georgia high school may have infected hundreds of others.
The Cobb County School District told USA TODAY in an email that local public health officials have identified the infected student at Walton High School in Marietta.
Public health officials in Cobb and Douglas counties conducted tuberculin skin tests on Tuesday after the student infected with the bacterial illness came into contact with about 200 other students, faculty and staff, said Valerie Crowe, a spokeswoman for the local public health department. He was encouraged to do so.
Crowe declined to provide details about when or how the student contracted tuberculosis, citing patient confidentiality laws.
On Thursday, public health officials returned to Walton High School and determined that no one had tested positive. Still, everyone who tests negative will need to take another test to confirm it within eight to 10 weeks, Crowe said.
One school is Approximately 2,700 studentsplans to notify the public of the date and time for re-examination. Crowe said students who are unable to get tested on Tuesday must be tested by a private doctor and provide written confirmation to the school.
What is tuberculosis?
According to , tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and spread through bacteria from an infected person. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When they cough, sneeze, or speak, those germs become airborne and others can breathe it in. Exposure usually requires staying in a small, confined space for an extended period of time.
The disease usually targets the lungs, but can also affect the brain, spine, and kidneys. It can affect different parts of the body at the same time. Not all people with tuberculosis become ill, and signs of the disease may appear gradually over several months.
Tuberculosis was once a common respiratory disease in the United States, causing many deaths each year. Over the past 100 years, concerted public health efforts focused on detection and early treatment have dramatically reduced infections and deaths.
Increased in the US and globally
the usa saw increase in tuberculosis This is the first case since the coronavirus pandemic.
According to one study, more than 9,600 interim lawsuits were filed in 2023, compared to less than 8,900 in 2019. March CDC Report. Johns Hopkins University Director Dr. Richard Chaisson said the collapse of health care during the pandemic and the resumption of travel and immigration after the pandemic likely contributed to these increases. Tuberculosis Research Center.
Tuberculosis is also increasing worldwide.
world health organization report The report released Tuesday estimates that 8.2 million people will be newly diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2023, the highest number since the organization began monitoring the disease in 1995. By 2023, tuberculosis will overtake COVID-19 as the most deadly infectious disease, the report said.
“It's discouraging because the global numbers aren't steadily going down,” Chaisson told USA TODAY.
Still, there are some positive signs globally. Deaths from tuberculosis have decreased, reaching 1.32 million deaths in 2022 and 1.25 million in 2023. Officials also saw a decline in disease and deaths from drug-resistant tuberculosis. The number of HIV/AIDS patients dying from tuberculosis has also decreased.
According to the WHO, the United States is providing the most aid to fight the disease globally. The disease is prevalent in crowded environments and tends to be more prevalent in poorer areas where access to health care and proper nutrition is lacking.
The United States is well-equipped to easily detect and treat infected people. However, many parts of the world lack such public health tools.
“Many countries don't do that,” Chaisson said. “It has to be done. That's why it's so persistent.”
Symptoms of active tuberculosis:
- Cough that lasts for several weeks.
- Cough with blood.
- Chest pain;
- Fatigue or weakness.
- Chills, fever, night sweats.
- You have no appetite and are losing weight.
People with inactive tuberculosis can develop active tuberculosis at any time. The CDC says people usually make plans to talk to their doctors to treat tuberculosis with antibiotic drugs that can kill the bacteria.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2024/10/31/georgia-high-school-tuberculosis/75967407007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump will spend every day until the elections in North Carolina
- Cricket-loving couple resume partnership after 30 years apart
- Daniel Dale debunks Trump's false claim about inflation
- Federal Investigation Authority challenges Bushra Bibi's release on bail in Toshakhana-II case – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- INDIA-RUSSIA LINKS | Energy plant
- PDIP says Pramono is closer to Jokowi-Prabowo than RK
- I'm avoiding two UK stocks like the plague in the stock market today
- ATP Tour and WTA 2024: schedule for Saturday November 2 for Riyadh, Belgrade and Metz
- Trump Media outsourced jobs to Mexico despite Trump's first push on America ProPublica
- Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first black woman to be elected leader of a major British political party?
- Iran's Supreme Leader threatens US, Israel with 'crushing response' to Israeli attack
- Iowa high school football playoffs scoring round of 16