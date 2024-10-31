Teens who undergo bariatric surgery maintain their weight loss and their diabetes is in remission after 10 years











Your request could not be processed. Please try again later. If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio Important points: Participants had an average BMI change of -20% after 10 years.

10 years of achievements Teen-LABS research Published in of New England Medical Journal.





Data obtained from Ryder JR et al. New Engl J Med. 2024; doi:10.1056/NEJMc2404054.



“These findings demonstrate that weight loss and remission of comorbidities after bariatric surgery are long-lasting.” Dr. Justin R. Ryder, wrote the vice chair for research in the Department of Surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and colleagues. This multicenter observational cohort study is a follow-up to Teen-LABS and included 161 adolescents aged 13 to 19 years (mean age 17 years) who underwent gastric bypass surgery and 99 who underwent sleeve gastrectomy. It was. Ryder and colleagues evaluated BMI and cardiometabolic outcomes in 83% of the original participants 10 years after undergoing gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. In a five-year follow-up study published in 2019, researchers found that participants' average BMI at baseline was 50 kg/m3.214% had type 2 diabetes and 57% were taking antihypertensive medications. As previously reported by Healio, participants received 26% Weight loss after 5 years. Newly published data show a 20% decrease in mean BMI at age 10 (95% CI, -22.9 to -17.1). Ryder et al. noted that results were similar for gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. More than half of participants with type 2 diabetes or hypertension at baseline achieved remission after 10 years (57%, 95% CI, 39% to 75%; 54%, 95% CI, 42% to 66%). Go to the study. “The proportion of participants whose type 2 diabetes was in remission after 10 years was significantly higher than the 18% and 12% reported in adults at 7 and 12 years, respectively. Recent multicenter randomized controlled trials” the researchers wrote. As Helio previously reported, Bariatric surgery is becoming less common With the increasing popularity of GLP-1 receptor agonists. “Given the recent use of effective anti-obesity drugs, it is essential to directly study the relative effectiveness and risks of medical and surgical treatment approaches. are expected to improve the lives and health of young people across the globe,” the researchers wrote. . References:



