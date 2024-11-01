



According to ODFW, many of the deaths from bird flu occur in geese that congregate in the Willamette Valley and in wild ducks taken by hunters.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing an increase in avian influenza cases and wild bird deaths this fall, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). For the first time, the state reported a spike in new detections as geese and other migratory birds return for the winter. The current strain, H5N1, is derived from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and was first detected in birds in North America in December 2021 and then in Oregon in May 2022. Strains from earlier outbreaks typically disappear by the following spring, but current strains continue to circulate among wild birds as well as backyard poultry flocks, dairy herds, and livestock. a Pigs from Crook County farms The pigs were recently found to be infected with bird flu, the first time the virus has been detected in pigs in the United States, raising concerns that the disease could pose a threat to humans. The strain has also infected dairy cows in 14 states, according to ODFW. The agency warns that most of the deaths from avian influenza occur in geese that flock to the Willamette Valley, especially young birds, and wild ducks caught by hunters in Oregon. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people appear to be at low risk of becoming infected with the current strain, but they should avoid handling sick or dead wild animals. If carcasses must be disposed of, ODFW recommends wearing impermeable gloves or using a shovel, washing hands with soap and water, and changing clothing before coming into contact with pet birds or backyard poultry. I'm giving advice. If you find a sick or dead wild bird, please contact the Wildlife Health lab at 866-968-2600 or [email protected]. If your birds are affected, please report them to the Oregon Department of Agriculture at 503-986-4711. Meanwhile, hunters should wear gloves and safety glasses when cleaning game birds, keep game birds away from other foods, and thoroughly disinfect knives and other equipment that have touched birds. Please do not feed raw wild bird meat or organs to other animals. When cooking wild poultry, make sure the internal temperature is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Falconers should also avoid hunting waterfowl. Nationwide, 10,400 birds have been detected in 153 species of wild birds and at least 20 species of mammals, including coyotes, foxes and skunks.

