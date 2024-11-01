Vaccination clinics planned after two more measles cases confirmed in western NB





Two more measles cases have been confirmed in New Brunswick, both linked to a case confirmed last week, public health officials announced. The two latest cases are in the “Upper St. John River Valley,” according to a news release, but the location was not disclosed. CBC News has asked for clarification. Public Health is also investigating other potential cases, who are also close contacts of the original case. The release says people have been notified of the potential exposure. “However, if the spread continues to progress, public health authorities may not be able to identify all infected people.” The latest alert follows exposure notices posted for the Upper River Valley Hospital and Fredericton Airport on Oct. 24 after the first travel-related cases were confirmed. The exact time and location of exposure is posted on the public health website. Horizon Health is holding free measles vaccination clinics in Centreville, north of Woodstock, and Stanley, north of Fredericton. Vaccination clinic The clinic at the Western Valley Multiplex in Centerville will be held Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Stanley Health Center on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are encouraged to Book online or call Teleservices at 1-833-437-1424. The measles vaccine has been used for more than 50 years, and most people born after 1970 can be protected with two doses, the statement said. “Given the speed at which measles is spreading and the number of people who may now be involved, it is important that we take action before it spreads further,” Regional Health Officer Dr. Mark McKelvey said in a statement. It is stated in He said the risk is low for people who are already protected from measles. “For those who are not yet protected, the risks have unfortunately increased and are likely to change further.” Highly contagious, public health officials say The study said measles is the most contagious infectious disease known and can cause more severe illness in adults and infants. “It is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with secretions from an infected person's nose or throat,” the release states. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, sore or red eyes, runny nose, and small white spots inside the mouth. A rash of red spots appears within 3 to 7 days, first appearing on the face and spreading to the body, arms, and legs. “Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with measles should isolate and call Telecare 811 and follow the operator's instructions,” the release states. “They shouldn't be going to the emergency room, doctor's office or doctor's office.”

