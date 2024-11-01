More people on social media may be wondering if they have ADHD.





WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – More adults are thinking they may have undiagnosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. An Ohio State University study found that self-diagnosis can lead to incorrect treatment. One in four adults suspects they have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, but experts say less than 5 percent of adults actually have ADHD. There has been a surge in people creating content online to raise awareness about the neurobifurcations that may be contributing to that suspicion. Dr. Brian Weiland, Licensed Clinical Psychologist behavioral health clinic Neural divergence refers to variations in typical thought processes. So things that fit under the neurobifurcation umbrella could be things like ADHD, autism, and dyslexia. Each also has its own spectrum of varying degrees. Dr. Weiland said constant texting and scrolling on social media in an attempt to raise awareness can lead to more people wondering if they have ADHD. He said behavioral health clinics have seen a surge in the number of people coming in to get ADHD diagnoses. “Some people are very angry that content creators are posting things about ADHD and making everyone think they have ADHD. At the end of the day, awareness is spreading, so for me I think that's fine,” Dr. Weiland said. Dr. Weiland said being neurodivergent is neither good nor bad. It may change the way you move forward in life and make it smoother for you. Add to that the same way that if you throw a left-handed person into a right-handed world, they're more difficult to deal with. Dr. Weiland specializes in diagnosing ADHD, which can be difficult to detect, especially in women, because they often do what he calls “masking.” That means you spend a lot of energy trying to look neurotypical. Dr. Weiland said neurodivergence is not something that suddenly appears later in life. There should be at least a slight trace of it throughout your life, and when he diagnoses clients, he says it can be life-changing. “The number one emotion they feel is relief, which often comes through tears, which is a very powerful moment,” Dr. Weiland said. Dr. Weiland says we live in a distracted society and it's normal to wonder if you have ADHD, but a good way to determine if there's a reason to get tested is to , whether there have been moments of conflict in your life that have made you constantly wonder why. Things don't come to mind that easily. Copyright 2024 WSAW. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

