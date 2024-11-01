Lung cancer screening can save lives, but uptake rates remain low





Research results presented at JAMA network open Many adults in the United States do not have access to primary care professionals, indicating that primary care involvement can be a barrier to lung cancer screening. Lung cancer screening ranks as one of the most effective screenings available, with one life saved for every 320 completed computed tomography scans, making this access challenge a preventable disease. increased risk of death.1 Image credit: Minerva Studio | stock.adobe.com According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), it is estimated that 234,580 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States in 2023, representing 11.7% of all new cancer cases. Additionally, the ACS estimates that 125,070 people will die from lung cancer in the United States, representing 20.4% of all cancer deaths.2 The survival rate for people diagnosed with lung cancer is only 5 years, and it occurs in 26.7% of cases.3 However, as of October 2024, the FDA has approved a total of 90 different treatment options for lung cancer.4 Nevertheless, cancer screening remains an effective, lifesaving option for lung cancer patients.1 Lung cancer screening can detect lung cancer in its early stages, which is extremely helpful in improving treatment outcomes. The CDC recommends low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans, which are painless, non-invasive, and use a small amount of radiation. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that individuals between the ages of 50 and 80, those who have smoked 20 packs per year, and those who currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years be screened for lung cancer annually. We recommend that you receive.5 Lung cancer screening not only has the benefit of early detection, but additionally, approximately 34% of those screened have findings unrelated to lung cancer that require additional monitoring. This includes adrenal nodules and aortic aneurysms.1 The study authors noted that of the 15 million people eligible for lung cancer screening in the United States, less than 10% receive the screening, which is typically performed through primary care. But about one-third of U.S. residents don't have a primary care physician, so patients must get tested on their own through a hospital. In this study, researchers evaluated how effectively hospitals connect patients with lung cancer screening.1 Researchers first sampled 527 hospitals in the United States, then randomly selected 500 more hospitals. According to the study authors, only 51 of the 527 hospitals that initially participated in the study had the resources to connect individuals with lung cancer screening.1 “Most calls were unsuccessful due to lack of direction from a primary care clinician (317 calls) [60.2%]). “Similar results were seen in a random subset of 500 hospitals, regardless of cancer board accreditation status or listing on screening search websites,” study authors said in a news release.1 The findings suggest that primary care clinicians and hospitals need to do more to encourage eligible citizens to get tested for lung cancer.1 “There is no single solution to the mystery of why lung cancer screening is so woefully underutilized. “There are likely millions of people eligible for screening who have a caring physician but are not being screened,” the study authors said in a news release.1 References 1. Lung cancer screening in U.S. hospitals for people without access to primary care. JAMA network open. October 31, 2024. Accessed October 31, 2024. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2825517?resultClick=24. 2. Key statistics about lung cancer. American Cancer Society. January 29, 2024. Accessed October 31, 2024. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html#:~:text=Lung%20cancer%20(both%20small%20cell, men%20, %2059 %2C280%20in%20female). 3. Cancer statistics: lung cancer and bronchial cancer. National Cancer Institute. Accessed October 31, 2024. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/lungb.html#:~:text=estimate%20New%20Cases%20in%202024,26.7%25%202014%E2%80%932020. 4. Lung cancer statistics. longevity. News release. October 7, 2024. Accessed October 31, 2024. https://www.lungevity.org/for-supporters-advocates/lung-cancer-awareness/lung-cancer-statistics#:~:text=As%20of%20 October%203%2C%202024,4. 5. Lung cancer screening. CDC. October 15, 2024. Accessed October 31, 2024. https://www.cdc.gov/lung-cancer/screening/index.html#:~:text=The%20only%20recommended%20screening%20test,a%20day%20for%2010%20years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/lung-cancer-screenings-can-save-lives-yet-uptake-remains-low The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos