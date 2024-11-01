Bird flu infects 3 more people. Number of human infections in the US rises to 39

Health officials in Washington state and Oregon say three more people from Washington state have been diagnosed with poultry after being exposed to poultry that has tested positive for the virus. was infected with avian influenza.

A total of 39 people have tested positive for bird flu in the United States this year, including nine in Washington state, as the virus infected poultry flocks and spread to more than 400 dairy herds, according to federal data. Contains people. All of the cases, except one in Missouri, were farm workers who had contact with infected animals.

The Washington State Department of Health said in an email Thursday that people in Washington state cleaned the facilities of an infected poultry farm after the birds were culled to contain the virus.

The ministry said authorities tested workers with symptoms such as red eyes and respiratory illness, as well as those with possible exposure to the birds. It added that people with symptoms were told to isolate and receive antiviral treatment.

The Oregon Health Authority said in a statement Thursday that it had identified three new cases after people traveled to the state from Washington while infected. They have since returned to Washington and are being monitored by public health staff, the statement said.

The Oregon Health Authority said there are no infections among people living in Oregon and no evidence of person-to-person transmission. The risk of infection to the general public remains low.

Since 2022, the virus has killed more than 100 million poultry birds in the worst bird flu outbreak in the country's history.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in pigs at a backyard farm in Oregon, marking the first time the virus has been detected in pigs in the country.