Don't ignore the risks of diabetes | News, Sports, Jobs





Advocates seize the opportunity to inform people in new and creative ways, and each month brings new awareness. Although it may be difficult to track, this tactic is a good one. For example, if we see an increase in people taking various cancer screenings from October onwards, the effort will be well worth it. Diabetes Awareness Month in November is also important, especially for Ohio Valley residents. According to the American Diabetes Association, about 16% of West Virginians have diabetes and about 12.6% of Ohioans have diabetes. But these are just patients who are aware of their condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 38 million people in the United States have diabetes, but one in five people do not know they have diabetes. There are two different types of diabetes. In type 1, a person's body does not produce insulin, likely due to an autoimmune response. Type 2 is when the body does not use insulin well and cannot properly control blood sugar levels. Understanding symptoms and risk factors is essential, as is getting tested. For more information, visit: www.cdc.gov/diabetes/ Lifestyle changes such as healthy eating, exercise, and weight loss can make a difference, but there is no substitute for consulting with your doctor and creating a plan. Start the conversation about prevention plans, symptom and risk assessment, screening, and planning for living with diabetes. Ohio high school football fans know this weekend will have a different feel. It's the first week of… Every month, new awareness arises and advocates seize the opportunity to inform people of new information… Outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin (I-Va.) and his successor, former Republican Sen. Rob Portman from Ohio. We haven't been blessed with beautiful fall weather lately, but for most of us, we're thinking about the snow that will change travel… As Election Day approaches, it seems like it's getting harder and harder for people to be kind to someone… Across the Mountain State, United Way organizations provide resources and support to vulnerable populations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/editorials/2024/11/dont-dismiss-diabetes-risks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos