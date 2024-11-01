Reduce your risk of diabetes with these 5 healthy lifestyle tips

















November is American Diabetes Month, a time when the medical community shines a much-needed spotlight on this disease that affects more than 37 million Americans. Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by hyperglycemia, and risk factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and genetics all contribute to the development of the disease. The disease manifests as type 1 or type 2. type 1 diabetes This is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body's immune system attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. This means the body cannot produce insulin, and people with type 1 diabetes require daily insulin injections. Symptoms often develop rapidly during childhood or the teenage years. type 2 diabetes is more common. Type 2 diabetes can develop at any age when the body does not produce enough insulin or when the body's cells become resistant to insulin, but it is more common in people over 40. It may go unnoticed for many years and is often diagnosed in adults. . With both types of diabetes, effective diabetes management is essential to prevent potential complications such as heart disease, kidney problems, and nerve damage. By making small, manageable changes to your diet and lifestyle, you can reduce your risk of diabetes while paving the way to a healthier, more fulfilling life. Read 5 practical tips you can incorporate into your daily life to prevent diabetes and protect your health. 1. Eat a balanced diet made from whole foods. Diet plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels. Foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates can cause blood sugar levels to spike. Over time, this can lead to the development of insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone released by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar levels in the body. Insulin resistance makes the body's cells less responsive to insulin, causing blood sugar levels to rise. Insulin resistance can eventually lead to type 2 diabetes, as well as heart disease and other health problems. One of the most effective ways to lower your risk of diabetes is to focus on eating mostly unprocessed, whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Replace processed snacks like chips and cookies with healthier options like almonds, carrots and hummus, or fruit. It is also recommended to limit sugary drinks such as carbonated drinks and fruit juices by replacing them with water or herbal teas. 2. Monitor your weight Obesity is one of the major risk factors for diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. Excess weight, especially around the abdomen, increases the body's resistance to insulin. If you're overweight, losing even a small portion (5% to 10%) of your body weight can significantly reduce your risk of diabetes. Instead of focusing on fad diets, try adopting sustainable eating and exercise habits that will help you lose weight gradually. Tracking your progress through a fitness device like a smartwatch or fitness app, or simply by keeping a health diary, can help you stay motivated. Midwest Express Clinic Health Checks can help you monitor your weight and assess your diabetes risk by tracking key health indicators such as BMI and blood sugar levels. 3. Start moving Exercise is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Physical activity helps your body use insulin more efficiently and keep weight in check, significantly reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, at least five times a week. Even small changes like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or walking during your lunch break can make a difference. 4. Get quality sleep every night Sleep is essential to overall health and well-being. Bad sleep habits can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance, among other health problems. Aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep each night helps your body repair itself and regulate hormones, including those that control blood sugar levels. Create a pre-bedtime routine that promotes relaxation, such as turning off your device screens an hour before bed and practicing mindfulness or meditation to unwind. It's also important to keep a regular sleep schedule, even on weekends. Sticking to a sleep schedule helps your body maintain a healthy circadian rhythm and promotes quality sleep. 5. Find out your diabetes risk factors and get tested. It's important to know that even if you live a healthy lifestyle, some people may be more susceptible to developing diabetes due to genetics, age, race, and other factors. Groups such as African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, Native Americans, and adults over 45 are at increased risk. If you have a family history or are in a high-risk group, talk to your healthcare provider at Midwest Express Clinic about testing for prediabetes or diabetes. Early detection allows for timely intervention and can prevent the development of diabetes. Find the highest level of diabetes care at Midwest Express Clinic Midwest Express Clinics offers comprehensive diabetes management services, including convenient daily access to more than 50 clinics for monitoring and testing, even on weekends and holidays. Our in-house laboratory provides fast and accurate blood tests to aid in your patient management plan, and our experienced physicians prescribe and administer medications tailored to your needs. If necessary, we will refer you to a specialist for additional support. For urgent care in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, visit: Midwestexpressclinic.com/locations. This content is provided by the advertiser for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment. For medical advice, please consult your health care professional. 