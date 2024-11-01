Closely monitor stem cells





Unlike most cells in the human body, stem cells have the unique ability to divide indefinitely. This unique property makes them particularly attractive to scientists looking for ways to extend human lifespans or develop new ways to repair damaged tissue. Pluripotent stem cells can differentiate into one of three major tissue types: endoderm (such as the intestines, stomach, and lungs), mesoderm (such as muscle, bone, and heart), and ectoderm (such as nerves and heart). There is a gender. skin). However, culturing these cells in an incubator and inducing differentiation into the desired cell type remains a major challenge. Advances in this field could unlock important advances in bioengineering, including the possibility of growing entire organs artificially.

In a recent study published in lab on chipOsaka University researchers have announced a new miniature incubator cell imaging device called INSPCTOR. This device allows real-time remote monitoring of cell growth even within a compact incubator. INPCTOR leverages lens-free imaging technology integrated with thin film transistors (TFTs). TFT image sensors absorb scattered light that passes through an object and hits a thin film, creating an electrical charge. Each TFT sensor is the same size as a standard glass slide and can capture images of up to six culture chambers on a typical 8-well cell culture plate. This allows six cultures to be observed independently and allows multiple units to be managed simultaneously within a compact incubator. “One of the main advantages of our approach is that effective quality control of stem cell culture and cell production processes can be easily performed,” said Taishi Kakizuka, lead author of the study. To demonstrate the value of the INPCTOR system, researchers used it to monitor the transition from quiescent, tightly bound epithelial cells to more freely moving mesenchymal cells. did. This transformation plays an important role in many natural processes, such as embryonic development and wound healing. They demonstrated that cell progression could be accurately measured based on light reaching a sensor below the culture plate. Even more impressive, the researchers observed that the stem cells differentiated into heart muscle cells and then started beating in unison. The researchers recorded the drug's effect on the rate of contraction beats and changes in beat frequency over time as the cells matured. “We hope that our research will contribute to advances in regenerative medicine and drug discovery,” said Takeharu Nagai, lead author of the study. The advantage of INPCTOR over currently available devices lies in its compact size and the possibility of cost-effective mass production. The differentiation process is very sensitive and prone to failure under inappropriate conditions, so it is important to verify proper development. Additionally, this process is time-consuming, so it is essential to detect errors quickly. As the role of automation in cell culture grows, the ability to monitor cell growth becomes increasingly important.

