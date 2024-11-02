Why people over 50 are eligible for the pneumonia vaccine and who may need it | Music





Jessica Rozier, MDThe MUSC Health pulmonary and critical care specialist is hopeful that new recommendations for pneumonia vaccines will change the alarming statistics. “If you look at the data, there are about 4,000 deaths a year, and about 90% of cases and 50% of deaths were in patients who were eligible for the vaccine but did not get vaccinated.” Indications refer to health conditions that put you at high risk for pneumonia infection. Dr. Jessica Rozier One disease that ultimately affects everyone is the aging of the immune system. So, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The agency lowered the recommended age for pneumonia vaccination from 65 to 50. The agency said it was “an age at which the risk of infection increases significantly.” Roger cares for adult pneumonia patients in the outpatient pulmonary clinic and intensive care unit at Ashley River Tower and University Hospital in Charleston. He said it's difficult to understand how costly the disease can be in some cases. “Despite the signs that they should have been vaccinated, too many young people did not get vaccinated. Lowering the age to 50 would increase the number of people who receive the pneumococcal vaccine and eliminate unnecessary We hope to prevent serious morbidity and death.” Bacteria and viruses can cause pneumonia. Roger said the vaccine reduces the risk in both cases. “Our pneumonia vaccine is incredibly safe and highly effective in preventing death and morbidity in large numbers of people.” This group includes children under the age of five and people with certain long-term health conditions. “This is true for any chronic heart disease, any chronic lung disease. COPD and asthma are common conditions. Anyone with chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, diabetes, unfortunately even here in the Lowcountry. We know it's very common across the state, not just in smokers, but in people who are addicted to alcohol,” Rozier said. “Then you add in people who are immunocompromised due to cancer, medications, of course HIV, and other immune deficiencies. And then there are other rare manifestations, such as cochlear implants and CSF leaks.” Abbreviation for cerebrospinal fluid. The CDC said the vaccine does not cause serious health problems in most people. Side effects, such as fever, usually occur over a short period of time. For more information, CDC website. Rozier, assistant professor of medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, said there are two types of vaccines: the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, also known as PCV, and the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine. She knows the different options can be confusing and encouraged people to check the following: CDC information about vaccination timing Just to clarify. One thing that's already clear is that South Carolina is doing pretty well in vaccinating people 65 and older against pneumococcal pneumonia. “Vaccination rates have been about 69% to 70%. South Carolina ranks 17th in the nation, which is good for us. But for people ages 19 to 64, “Only about 20% to 25% of people eligible for the vaccine received the vaccine,” Rozier said. Can people with these symptoms, such as those over 50, be vaccinated? Roger hopes so. “This is a vaccine-preventable disease.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://web.musc.edu/about/news-center/2024/11/01/why-people-fifty-and-up-are-now-eligible-for-pneumonia-vaccine-plus-who-else-may-need-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos