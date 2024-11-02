Health
Why finding bird flu in a U.S. pig for the first time is raising new worries
At least one pig has picked up bird flu amid an outbreak in poultry on a backyard farm in central Oregon.
While the infection appears limited to one farm so far, the discovery has raised new alarm bells thanks to pigs’ role as a kind of mixing pot for influenza viruses, potentially leading to genetic mutations that can put people at risk.
Here’s what we know so far about the case and potential risks.
This is the first time a pig in the United States has been infected with this strain of bird flu, called H5N1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on October 30. A necropsy of the pig, one of five on the farm, showed the animal had signs of the virus throughout its body, according to a news report from STAT. Two others had no signs of the virus and results for the remaining two pigs are still pending.
Other animals on the farm, including sheep and goats, are under quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus. As none of the pigs were intended for commercial food, USDA officials aren’t concerned about the U.S. pork supply. Still, the news comes as H5N1 continues to spread among wild birds and mammals, and an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows continues to grow.
Right now, there are more questions than answers about the case, including how the pig got infected and whether the virus poses a threat of one day spreading pig-to-pig on larger farms. But swine present a distinctive threat when it comes to influenza — one that raises concerns about how H5N1 might affect pigs, and also people.
The risk to people comes from pigs’ long-time standing as flu “mixing vessels.” Influenza viruses break into cells by attaching to a sugar called sialic acid. Viruses from birds and humans typically bind to different kinds of these sialic acid receptors. As a result, avian flus usually aren’t great at infecting people, and vice versa.
But pigs have both birdlike and humanlike receptors, making them susceptible to not only swine-specific flu strains but also to viruses from birds and humans. If a bird virus and a human virus were to infect the same pig, this provides an opportunity for the viruses to swap genes in a process called reassortment. That can help avian flus adapt in ways that make them better at infecting people, with sometimes devastating consequences.
Pigs are the suspected source of the strain behind the 1918 influenza pandemic (SN: 10/27/21). And the 2009 “swine flu” pandemic started in pigs (SN: 5/22/09). A reassortment event may have also happened prior to the ongoing cattle outbreak (SN: 5/16/24).
Experts across the United States have been keeping a close eye on H5N1 since it began its intrusion into the country in 2022. As mammals from wild foxes and marine mammals to dairy cattle fell ill, researchers have scoured viral genetic material from animal samples for mutations that could mean the virus is adapting to spread mammal-to-mammal rather than to mammals from wild birds or poultry (SN: 3/6/23).
So far, some changes that help avian-origin viruses multiply in human cells have popped up in viruses circulating among animals, including sea lions and cattle, as well as some isolated cases in farmers exposed to dairy cows. But a host of other changes also need to happen for avian flus to break the species barrier and efficiently spread among people. That list includes evading parts of our immune systems and switching to using human sialic acid receptors rather than bird versions to break inside cells (there’s inconclusive evidence over whether that has occurred).
These traits can come together when flu viruses exchange genes in pigs. Although H5N1 viruses have historically spread poorly among pigs, swine are susceptible to at least some versions of H5N1 from the ongoing outbreak, researchers reported in the April Emerging Infectious Diseases.
For now, with just one pig on one farm having a confirmed infection, the threat of an outbreak in people remains theoretical. But if H5N1 ever spreads to more pigs on larger farms, the risk of a human pandemic could be much more worrisome.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencenews.org/article/influenza-pig-bird-flu-us
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi wanted to teach India about the imbalance of power. We should learn a lesson from this when it comes to the defense budget
- Cardi B, at Kamala Harris rally, warns of Donald Trump's 'plan to hustle you'
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake southeast of Lovelock
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz for alleged death threat against Imran Khan
- Ugo Humbert through to the Paris final on home soil | ATP tour
- On the shelves: here are some books that might interest you – Lifestyle News
- What is at stake for Russian Putin in the American elections? | US Election News 2024
- Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal round matchups
- DJT Stock Crash Wipes $2.4 Billion From Donald Trump's Wealth
- PM Modi transformed ties with key partners into..
- Green levy on UK electricity bills set to rise by more than a fifth
- Police recover PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha from Attock