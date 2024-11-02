Syringe pump induction may reduce wastage of propofol during IV anesthesia compared to manual induction











Important points: Automated syringe pump induction may result in less waste of propofol after IV anesthesia compared with manual induction.

This study examined data from 331 outpatient surgeries. The presented results showed that delivery by syringe pump may be associated with reduced waste of propofol compared to manual delivery.

This study examined data from 331 outpatient surgeries. The presented results showed that delivery by syringe pump may be associated with reduced waste of propofol compared to manual delivery. drip anesthesia For outpatient surgery. “In some facilities, propofol accounts for 45% of all drug waste in the operating room.” Florian Windler Professors of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at Germany's University Hospital Bonn and colleagues wrote in a research paper.





Automatic syringe pump induction may result in less wasted propofol after IV anesthesia compared to manual induction. Image: Adobe Stock



To study waste reduction strategies for propofol, Windler et al. retrospectively reviewed data from 331 single institutions. Outpatient surgery In this case, the patient received intravenous anesthesia. The study included 56 orthopedic surgeries, 167 otolaryngological surgeries, 23 maxillofacial surgeries, 24 gynecological surgeries, 18 urological surgeries, and 42 general surgeries. Overall, manual introduction was performed in 117 steps and automated syringe pump introduction (Braun Perfusor Space, B. Braun) in 214 steps. Windler et al. found that syringe pump delivery was associated with a 32.8% reduction in propofol waste compared to manual delivery. They noted that the introduction of a syringe pump reduced propofol waste the most in procedures lasting 20 to 60 minutes and 80 to 120 minutes. Windler et al. found that gender, age, weight, BMI, and physical condition did not affect the amount of propofol waste. However, they found that manual delivery was associated with increased waste in patients using active substances, whereas syringe pump delivery was not associated with increased waste in patients using drugs. “Manual introduction using a separate syringe is associated with more propofol wastage and should be reconsidered from an environmental and economic perspective,” concluded Windler et al.

