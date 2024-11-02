Jackson County's first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in backyard flock of geese and chickens





SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Friday confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of geese and chickens in Jackson County, the first confirmed case in the county. It became. First, samples from the herd were taken to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University for testing. OSU confirmed the presence of HPAI on Tuesday, and NVSL confirmed the results two days later. According to the USDA, HPAI detection rates are higher in the fall and spring because the wild birds that spread the virus move into their habitat seasonally. Since May 2022, three commercial poultry flocks and 38 backyard flocks have been affected in Oregon. On Tuesday, NVSL also confirmed HPAI in at least one pig on a small farm in Crook County. The pigs were confused with chickens and ducks infected with HPAI. All 70 birds and five pigs on the property were humanely euthanized. NVSL continues to test samples taken from the pigs. Oregon Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz placed the Jackson County farm under quarantine, and an ODA and USDA team humanely euthanized all poultry on the property. None of the farm animals entered the food supply chain and were not destined for the commercial food market. It is important to note that if properly prepared and cooked, HPAI does not affect meat or egg products and these foods remain safe. The Centers for Disease Control also recommends choosing pasteurized milk and dairy products to protect your health. Actions bird and livestock owners can take to stop the spread of the virus. Biosecurity measures include: Preventing exposure of poultry and livestock to wild animals, especially wild waterfowl Limit the mixing of different species of livestock, especially poultry and pigs Wash your hands before and after handling the herd. Cleaning vehicles, tools and equipment Limit non-essential visitors Disinfect your shoes with a clean footbath Change clothes after contact with birds. Any death or illness in domestic birds must be immediately reported to ODA. Call 503-986-4711 (alternative number 1-800-347-7028) to report it. To report a dead bird, don't hesitate to contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Do not collect or handle birds. Instead, please call 1-866-968-2600 or email us.[email protected]. For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, visit ODA Online.bird flu or in spanish Bird flu – Spanish.

