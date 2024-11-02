



Let's fight cancer Andrew Steele underwent life-saving surgery to reconstruct his face after painful wisdom teeth removal A man diagnosed with cancer who had his jaw reconstructed using bone from his foot has appealed to people to help research a cure for the disease. Andrew Steele, from Rugby, Warwickshire, underwent a 12-hour operation to treat stage 4 head and neck cancer in 2021. The father of two supports: Fight against cancer campaignis funding research to develop a lollipop that can detect oral cancer early. According to Cancer Research UK, around 33,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands each year. Head and neck cancer is 8th most common form of cancer It is most common across the UK and is two to three times more common in men. Mr Steele said he wanted to raise awareness and money to “so others don't have to go through the same thing”. He was diagnosed with cancer in April 2021, a few months after visiting the dentist for a painful wisdom tooth extraction. After being diagnosed, he underwent a biopsy, which he said was “brutal” and “pretty painful.” He underwent chemotherapy and 33 rounds of radiation therapy, followed by major surgery to remove the bone in his left jaw and replace it with the fibula of his left leg. “More kind, faster treatment” Mr Steele called on others to support Stand Up for Cancer, a campaign run by Cancer Research UK that turns lab-developed products into new tests and treatments. The campaign will invest in projects at the University of Birmingham and develop a lollipop This allows oral cancer to be detected early without the need for an invasive biopsy. The diagnostic method, developed by physician Ruchi Gupta and her team, involves turning smart hydrogels into flavored lollipops. Currently, doctors must cut out a small piece of tissue and send it to a laboratory for testing to identify oral cancer. Steele said the Lollipop study was a “huge” step in the right direction. “The idea that one day you might be able to avoid that whole step and instead get a much quicker appointment to smoke a lollipop is great,” he added. “As a result of my treatment, I am still in a lot of pain, but that is why I am calling on people to 'Stand Up To Cancer' and support research into gentler, faster and more effective treatments. I'm calling.”

