Half of U.S. teens spend more than 4 hours a day looking at screens, CDC survey finds





new investigation According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 50% of American teens ages 12 to 17 spend at least four hours each day in front of a screen, such as a smartphone, computer, or television. . This data is based on responses to a federal survey conducted from mid-2021 to late 2023. As screen time among adolescents increases, researchers are finding a link between prolonged screen use and mental health concerns. Nearly 27% of teens who reported four or more hours of screen time each day reported feeling anxious in the past two weeks, according to a CDC study. In contrast, only 12.3% of teens with low screen exposure experienced similar symptoms. Increased screen time is associated with increased depression Self-reported depression rates were also significantly higher among teens who spent more screen time. About 26% of teens who used screens for more than four hours a day reported symptoms of depression, compared to 9.5% of teens who spent less time on screens. In this illustrated photo, a teenager is looking at a mobile phone screen. ((Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)) Screen time patterns by age, gender, and location Screen time usage appears to be similar between genders, with approximately 48% of boys and 52.5% of girls spending more than 4 hours on screens each day. Age plays a more prominent role, with 45.6% of younger teens (ages 12-14) engaging in extended screen time, compared to 55% of older teens (ages 15-17). It was %. Urban teens also spend more time on screens, with 51.4% of urban teens spending more than 4 hours on screens each day compared to 43.3% of rural teens. . Previous research on screen time and mental health Amanda Ng, lead author of the report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, said previous research has linked excessive screen time to negative health outcomes, including poor sleep, fatigue, and increased symptoms of anxiety and depression. It was pointed out that the results are related. sauce This article is based on data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics and was published in NCHS Data Brief.

