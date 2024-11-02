Three bats in Plano test positive for rabies within two months

Three rabid bats have been found in Plano in the past two months, instead of the two previously reported. Within three miles and a week of the first bat in September, Plano residents found another bat that tested positive for the deadly disease.

A bat found on Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of Slowbridge Lane tested positive for rabies, and another bat found on Oct. 24 in the 1700 block of Slowbridge Lane tested positive for rabies, according to a city news release. – Found on the wall near the entrance of the restaurant.

A Plano resident said a bat found in his family's backyard on Sept. 18 also tested positive for rabies a week after the first bat, but the city has not announced. After the family discovered the bat, they quarantined their dog in case the pet was exposed.

Dr. Francesca Hofpauer is a veterinarian at Custer Road Animal Hospital who oversaw the dog's quarantine. She said the pet had no symptoms and was sent home after 10 days.

“three [rabies] The number of cases is definitely significant,” Hofpauer said. “There's a reason we vaccinate dogs against rabies. It's a very deadly disease, it's a devastating disease.”

Plano Animal Services Director Jamie Cantrell said the bat found in the backyard was not released because it was not found in a public area. Announcements are made to spread awareness to people who may not know they have been exposed, but he said that is unlikely in this case because the bat was found in a backyard.

“If we know all the people who may have come into contact with the animal or who we think may have come into contact with it, we typically don't send out a press release,” Cantrell said.

The bat found on Sept. 11 was also found in a home, but because it was found near a sidewalk, an unknown exposure is likely, Cantrell said.

The second bat was found about two miles from the first. Cantrell said there is no way to know whether rabid bats came into contact with each other, but it is “very unlikely” that the cases announced by the city in September and October are related. By the time animals can transmit rabies, they are close to death and cannot live long enough to spread the virus, he said.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease in warm-blooded animals. Humans and animals can become infected with rabies through the bite of an infected animal.

The three positive rabies cases in bats are the first recorded in Plano since 2022, Cantrell said. That doesn't mean rabies didn't exist in the area.

“We have positive rabies cases all the time in Collin County and throughout the state,” Cantrell said. “That's why people need to keep their pets vaccinated against rabies because it's the first line of protection for their families.”

Texas and Plano require rabies vaccinations and booster shots for animals.

“The reason we have such strict laws regarding rabies is because once you have symptoms of rabies, there's really nothing you can do to treat it,” Cantrell said. “You're going to die. …This is an extremely 100% fatal disease.”

Cantrell advises calling animal services whenever a wild animal exhibits strange or erratic behavior. If you see a bat, especially if it looks strange or is lying on the ground, consider it potentially infected with rabies, he says.

“Be on the lookout for any unusual signs of wildlife. A bat might be trying to fly away from you,” Hofpauer said. “[Be] Avoid approaching wild animals and contact appropriate personnel if you see anything unusual. ”

Cantrell said bats often enter homes at night and can unknowingly infect people. Symptoms can be difficult to identify, but the disease can be prevented with prompt treatment.

“That's what's really bad about the rabies virus,” Cantrell said. “Rabies symptoms start out similar to a virus like the flu, so people don't even notice the symptoms until they get worse.”

Plano encourages everyone. If you think you or your pet may have come into contact with a rabid bat, call City Animal Services at (972) 769-4360.