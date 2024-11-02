Is it coronavirus, influenza or allergies? How to find out the cause of your illness

You're bound to encounter some kind of illness this winter, but how can you tell which virus you're infected with? And how can you know if what you're experiencing is just an allergy? Is it? It's important to understand that while the viruses that cause influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are all contagious, allergies are not and do not require similar social distancing precautions. (And yes, Allergies remain common during the winter. )

It may be too early to tell how serious this year's flu will be. usually reaches a peak between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the number of new coronavirus and influenza infections is expected to increase around the holidays, when more people gather indoors.

In addition to the flu and coronavirus, certain groups are concerned about RSV. of Recommended by CDC All adults age 75 and older and adults ages 60 to 74 who are at high risk for severe RSV should receive the RSV vaccine. For pregnant womenvaccines are available, along with monoclonal antibody products, to protect infants and young children from severe RSV. Additionally, the CDC recently lowered The pneumococcal vaccine is recommended for people over 50 to prevent one of the common causes of pneumonia.

Here's what you need to know about flu and coronavirus symptoms, and some clues to look for as to whether you have a virus and not an allergy (or vice versa). If you want to learn more, check out this guide. Vaccines that adults over 50 should considerour explainer How to order more free coronavirus testsand an overview of what you need to know Home test to detect new coronavirus and influenza.

Symptoms of influenza and coronavirus – are there any differences?

That's not the case, Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, told CNET via email in late 2023.

“There's no real way to differentiate between coronavirus and influenza based on clinical symptoms, because they overlap so much,” he said. Common symptoms of coronavirus and influenza include sore throat, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and cough. etc.. Loss of taste and smell, a major symptom of coronavirus, is far less common than it was at the peak of the pandemic.

There may be some differences, but How quickly do symptoms appear? However, according to the CDC, this is after being infected with the flu and the coronavirus. According to the CDC, flu symptoms appear 1 to 4 days after infection, while symptoms of the new coronavirus appear within 2 to 5 days, and in some people, symptoms of the new coronavirus can take up to two weeks to appear. It is said that there is. However, the average time to onset of symptoms is similar for both viruses, so decisions may not be based on this criterion.

Both coronavirus and influenza cause the most severe illness and complications in the same populations: adults over 60 and young people with certain medical conditions. If you plan to spend time with someone who is at high risk for the virus, it's especially important to err on the side of caution and wait to meet in person until they've recovered from their illness.

If you are at high risk, you should consult your doctor for the true diagnosis for proper treatment. Influenza has different treatments than COVID-19, but antiviral drugs should be started immediately in both cases.

What about RSV?

Respiratory syncytial virus is a common virus that causes only mild symptoms in most adults, such as a runny nose, loss of appetite, and fever. However, in older people and young babies, the following symptoms may occur: severe symptomspneumonia and breathing difficulties.

Vaccines for RSV are currently available for older adults and pregnant people to protect them after the baby is born. Depending on the infant, monoclonal antibody As protection against RSV.

Easy tips to tell if it's an allergy or a virus

“It's very common to think that people with allergies have a range of viral infections,” says Dr. Jeff Rutledge, the hospital's chief medical officer. health taphe told CNET in spring 2022. Meanwhile, some people are reporting symptoms of COVID-19 caused by newer versions of the virus, usually associated with allergies. including pink eyes. That can make it even more difficult to know what you have.

But Rutledge said some symptoms and clues are “very suggestive” that you have a viral infection rather than seasonal allergies, or vice versa.

If you have a fever, it's not an allergy.

Although the name has “fever” in it, it is hay fever. Doesn't actually cause feveraccording to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. However, if you have a sinus infection or other bacterial infection, it can cause a fever, and it can also be caused “secondarily” by allergies, Rutledge said.

If it's too itchy, it could be an allergy.

“Allergies usually cause itching either in the eyes, nose, or above the mouth, but this is not common with viral infections,” says pharmacy expert Dr. Jennifer Bourgeois. single caretold CNET via email in spring 2022. Although it is difficult to pinpoint symptoms to a specific variant of COVID-19, it is important to note that there have been some reports of conjunctivitis or conjunctivitis. Pink eyes are linked to the new coronavirus. Viruses and bacteria can also cause pink eye, which can cause itching around the eyes.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Other symptoms Allergic rhinitis includes not only itching but also nasal congestion. Sneezing; headache and sinus pain. Dark circles under the eyes. Increased mucus. Postnasal drip (mucus flowing to the back of the throat). Difficulty breathing; feeling tired and generally unwell.

Take a coronavirus test at home

It's very simple, but here's the best way to find out if you have COVID-19. take the test at homeor a more accurate laboratory test at the doctor's office. This can be especially important if you plan to be around older people or people who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The FDA recently Authorizes new at-home tests for both coronavirus and influenza; It's the first time it's applied outside of pandemic-era marketing rules and will be available around Thanksgiving. There are other at-home tests available on the market, but like thiswhich can distinguish between the new coronavirus and influenza and has emergency use authorization.

In September, USPS begins offering four free at-home coronavirus test kits to American families.

Get tested for antihistamines



For those who experience seasonal allergies but aren't sure whether the redness is due to the same cold that your friend had, or a familiar allergy that often occurs this time of year, Rutledge says: suggested taking medication in what he called a “therapeutic trial.” See if over-the-counter antihistamines resolve your symptoms.

“There are specific treatments that work only for allergies,” he said, including antihistamines. Histamine is something your body releases when you have an allergy and your immune system is activated. Antihistamines work in the following ways: Block the effects of histamine and helps with many allergy symptoms. On that note, if you have sinus pain and sneezing, and your symptoms improve after taking antihistamines, it's safe to say you have allergies.

Pollen is the cause of allergy symptoms in many people. Pierre Longnus/Getty Images

Treatment for new coronavirus, influenza, and RSV

Antiviral drugs such as paxrobid It may be prescribed to elderly people and young people who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. for paxrovid To be effective, the drug must be started within the first few days after symptoms appear.

Influenza can also be treated For high-risk people. As with the new coronavirus, it is important for people at risk of influenza to start taking antiviral medications. as soon as possible.

What are some effective allergy treatments?

When it comes to allergies, the type of medicine you need depends on the symptoms.

“Each drug is designed to treat a specific symptom, so finding the right over-the-counter medication is important to managing and relieving symptoms,” Bourgeois says. For example, antihistamines such as Claritin and Zyrtec are standard allergy treatments, but decongestants may also help relieve symptoms.

Bourgeois said fever-reducing drugs like ibuprofen have anti-inflammatory properties, so they may also be helpful for allergies in a pinch.

You can also try to stop allergy symptoms before using steroid nasal sprays, Bourgeois said. They work before you are exposed to airborne allergens.

“It's usually not necessary to use steroid nasal sprays year-round, so it's best to start using steroid nasal sprays a few weeks before allergy season that causes symptoms and continue throughout that season,” she says. Ta.

When it comes to rinsing your nose after symptoms start and your nose starts running, Bourgeois turned to the CDC's guide. Performed safely using sterile materials.

Rutledge said many people can manage their allergy symptoms with the help of their doctor and the right medications and don't need further medical help. However, if your symptoms have not yet been alleviated and you have investigated some possible causes of your allergy, you may be next in line. Allergy testing at the clinic Rutledge said a follow-up appointment with a specialist is needed to determine the source.