Researchers aim to streamline cancer detection with liquid biopsy





A team of researchers at the University of Rochester are reporting a new way to detect cancer cells using a “liquid biopsy” designed to be easier, faster and more informative than current methods. What is a liquid biopsy? It is a non-invasive test that uses blood, urine, and other body fluids as a medium to find cancer cells and other molecules released by tumors. Liquid biopsies can detect or screen for cancer and monitor disease progression and the body's response to cancer treatment. Dr. Jim McGrath Dr. James McGrathWilliam R. Kenan Jr. Professor, UR Professor of Biomedical Engineering; Wilmot Cancer Institute The scientific team led a collaborative effort to develop a tool to collect cellular material (genes and proteins) called extracellular vesicles (EVs). Selecting and analyzing EVs can provide valuable information about diseases within the body. Despite the excitement and long-standing potential of this field, questions center on how best to analyze the “bioactive cargo” within EVs and develop accurate biopsy tools. The researchers explain that current methods are expensive, complex, and too limiting because scientists cannot analyze multiple biomarkers simultaneously. The UR image-based tool takes a digital approach and early studies have proven its sensitivity in classifying hundreds of thousands of EVs. The researchers say they can detect cancer at an earlier, more curable stage and unravel the function of EVs, which play a role in cancer spread and the immune system's response to disease. their job is reported in a magazine smalla publication in nanoscience and nanotechnology, of which biomedical engineering student Samuel Walker is the first author. Additionally, Jonathan Flax, MD, research assistant professor of urology; Dr. Scott GerberWilmot Associate Professor of Surgery and cancer researcher, are collaborating on the discovery of EV-based biomarkers to detect whether immunotherapy is effective against cancer. Future plans include using new tools in clinical research to guide the results of treatment-based clinical trials, McGrath said. Read the UR news release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/story/researchers-aim-to-streamline-cancer-detection-with-liquid-biopsies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos