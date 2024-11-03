Study finds significant link between dietary choices and multiple sclerosis progression





New research published in journals glia identified a significant association between dietary choices and multiple sclerosis (MS) progression. The research was led by Patrizia Casaccia, founding director of the Advanced Science Research Center of the Neuroscience Initiative at the State University of New York Graduate Center (CUNY ASRC) and Einstein Professor of Biology and Biochemistry at the State University of New York Graduate Center. and investigated how enzymes called ceramide synthases 5 and 6 function. A diet rich in palm oil is responsible for the toxicity on neurons in the central nervous system, leading to a subsequent increase in the severity of MS symptoms. MS is an inflammatory disease autoimmune disease It is characterized by extensive damage to the insulating myelin sheath that protects nerves throughout the body. Although current treatments focus on controlling immune system responses, the precise mechanisms that contribute to neurodegeneration in MS are still poorly understood. Previous studies, such as those from the Casaccia lab, have reported on the detrimental effects of high-fat diets on the severity of MS symptoms. In this study, researchers investigated the potential mechanisms by which a diet rich in palm oil may impair neuronal health. Neuroprotection from palm oil-induced toxicity Using an autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model of inflammatory demyelination, the research team found that a diet rich in palm oil induced a more severe disease course in mice. We reasoned that palm oil is converted into a toxic substance called C16 ceramide within nerve cells by specific enzymes called CerS5 and CerS6. This ceramide causes damage to mitochondria, depriving neurons of the energy they need to fight inflammation in the brain. We therefore asked whether inactivating these enzymes could confer neuroprotection. ”

Patrizia Casaccia, principal investigator and founding director of the State University of New York Graduate School of Advanced Science Research Researchers have found that genetically deleting the enzymes CerS6 and CerS5 in neurons can prevent neurodegeneration in an model of MS. “This is also true when mice are fed a diet rich in palmitic acid,” said Damien Maréchal, a researcher at the Casaccia Institute and co-lead author of the paper. “This new information points to specific metabolic pathways by which dietary fat may exacerbate MS symptoms.” Importance for MS patients and clinicians The results of this paper have important implications not only for individuals diagnosed with MS, but also for clinicians treating patients and neuroscientists studying the disease. This study confirms that lifestyle choices, such as diet, can have a significant impact on the course of the disease. The findings build on previous concepts about careful dietary choices when managing MS symptoms. The study results also identified molecules that may help slow the severity of diet-related symptoms. “Our study provides a molecular explanation for how palm oil can be relied upon to prevent the production of molecules that harm nerve cells,” Professor Casaccia said. “With this information, patients can identify strategies to counteract the effects of cerS5 and CerS6 in a neuron-specific manner, while making informed dietary decisions that may positively impact the course of the disease.” I hope that it will be possible.” This study was funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). sauce: Center for Advanced Science Research, GC/CUNY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241101/Research-identifies-crucial-links-between-dietary-choices-and-progression-of-multiple-sclerosis.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos