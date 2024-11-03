Health
5 tips to stay hydrated without chugging water
It's often said that hydration equals good health, and that message seems to be widespread. Hydration apps like Waterllama can help you track how much water you drink throughout the day. Reusable water bottles from companies like Yeti and S'Well are now a staple when walking around town. Cheeky hypermarket waters with names like Liquid Death are also the talk of nearly every backyard party.
Hydration is a hot topic because it is so important. Water flushes bacteria from your bladder, carries nutrients and oxygen to your cells, and regulates your body temperature. When dissolved in water, electrolytes take on a positive or negative charge. These electrolytes help regulate chemical reactions in the body and maintain a balance of fluids inside and outside of cells.
So how much water should you drink? A well-known rule of thumb is about 8 cups, or about 64 ounces, per day for healthy adults, but the reality is a little more complicated. sarah adlera sports nutritionist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Adler advises drinking 0.5 to 1 ounce of water per pound of body weight per day.
Hydration needs vary and can change depending on heat, humidity, and activity level. People who play sports or work out should aim for 1 ounce of water per pound each day. “We may need more, we may need less,” Adler told UCLA Health.
But experts say it can lead to overhydration. Symptoms of mild overhydration may include feeling tired and having difficulty paying attention. Drinking too much water in a short period of time can cause water intoxication.
To stay hydrated without gulping down the ocean, live it up We've found five other ways to meet your hydration needs.
Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock
let's eat fruit
Fruits are an excellent source of hydration. Watermelons, strawberries, and cantaloupes have a water content of 90% to 92%, while peaches and oranges have a water content of about 88% to 89%. These fruits are not only an excellent source of water, but also provide additional nutrients. Watermelon contains vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and is a good source of the antioxidant lycopene. Strawberries are a good source of dietary fiber and also provide manganese and vitamin C.
Rom // Shutterstock
vegetarian
Vegetables are also a great source of hydration. Include lettuce, cabbage, bok choy, celery, cucumbers, and spinach. All of these contain between 90% and 96% water. Other good options are avocados, carrots, and broccoli, which are about 70% to 90% water.
Yulia Prizova // Shutterstock
I'm always moving
Skim milk is a nearly fat-free version of cow's milk, but while it has the same vitamins and minerals, it's actually 91% water. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and potassium. Years of small-scale research Researchers have found that milk can help rehydrate you after intense exercise. Milk is rich in protein and electrolytes that replace lost protein and electrolytes, helping you stay hydrated and hydrated after exercise.
MandriaPix // Shutterstock
I'd like some coffee or tea, please.
Coffee and tea will keep you hydrated. Harvard Health said it's a myth that caffeinated drinks cause dehydration. It may encourage you to urinate, but the water in it will help you stay hydrated overall throughout the day. Avoid sweeter versions of these drinks, which can cause weight gain and diabetes.
In addition to its caffeine content, coffee contains B vitamins, riboflavin, potassium, and antioxidants. White, black, and green tea are rich in antioxidants and other plant-based compounds that reduce inflammation.
Golodenkov // Shutterstock
Serve it with a smoothie
Now that you know all about the benefits of fruits, vegetables, and skim milk, why not combine them all to make a delicious smoothie? Coconut water, berries, and spinach berry It's a delicious combination, but freshly brewed coffee, banana, and peanut butter are the perfect way to pick up your morning energy. American Obesity Foundation Some delicious and hydrating recipes provide. Try to consume more fruits and vegetables than sugar.
Story editor Karen Zhao. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Tim Brands. Photo selection by Ania Antekka.
this story originally appeared live it up Produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
stacker
Stacker is a news organization that produces and distributes data journalism to news organizations around the world. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, leveraging trusted sources and subject matter experts to power storytelling. This article has been republished under the following rules. CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
related
|
Sources
2/ https://philomathnews.com/5-tips-for-staying-hydrated-that-dont-involve-chugging-water/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah
- Low-income renters will suffer after UK housing benefit freeze, experts warn | housing benefits
- 'We're Americans': Jennifer Lopez responds to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan
- National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux
- 5.2 A strong earthquake shakes Halkidiki – tovima.com
- What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
- Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo –
- US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis has a trio making the finals at the Wake Forest Invitation