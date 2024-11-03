5 tips to stay hydrated without chugging water

It's often said that hydration equals good health, and that message seems to be widespread. Hydration apps like Waterllama can help you track how much water you drink throughout the day. Reusable water bottles from companies like Yeti and S'Well are now a staple when walking around town. Cheeky hypermarket waters with names like Liquid Death are also the talk of nearly every backyard party.

Hydration is a hot topic because it is so important. Water flushes bacteria from your bladder, carries nutrients and oxygen to your cells, and regulates your body temperature. When dissolved in water, electrolytes take on a positive or negative charge. These electrolytes help regulate chemical reactions in the body and maintain a balance of fluids inside and outside of cells.

So how much water should you drink? A well-known rule of thumb is about 8 cups, or about 64 ounces, per day for healthy adults, but the reality is a little more complicated. sarah adlera sports nutritionist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Adler advises drinking 0.5 to 1 ounce of water per pound of body weight per day.

Hydration needs vary and can change depending on heat, humidity, and activity level. People who play sports or work out should aim for 1 ounce of water per pound each day. “We may need more, we may need less,” Adler told UCLA Health.

But experts say it can lead to overhydration. Symptoms of mild overhydration may include feeling tired and having difficulty paying attention. Drinking too much water in a short period of time can cause water intoxication.

To stay hydrated without gulping down the ocean, live it up We've found five other ways to meet your hydration needs.

let's eat fruit

Fruits are an excellent source of hydration. Watermelons, strawberries, and cantaloupes have a water content of 90% to 92%, while peaches and oranges have a water content of about 88% to 89%. These fruits are not only an excellent source of water, but also provide additional nutrients. Watermelon contains vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and is a good source of the antioxidant lycopene. Strawberries are a good source of dietary fiber and also provide manganese and vitamin C.

vegetarian

Vegetables are also a great source of hydration. Include lettuce, cabbage, bok choy, celery, cucumbers, and spinach. All of these contain between 90% and 96% water. Other good options are avocados, carrots, and broccoli, which are about 70% to 90% water.

I'm always moving

Skim milk is a nearly fat-free version of cow's milk, but while it has the same vitamins and minerals, it's actually 91% water. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and potassium. Years of small-scale research Researchers have found that milk can help rehydrate you after intense exercise. Milk is rich in protein and electrolytes that replace lost protein and electrolytes, helping you stay hydrated and hydrated after exercise.

I'd like some coffee or tea, please.

Coffee and tea will keep you hydrated. Harvard Health said it's a myth that caffeinated drinks cause dehydration. It may encourage you to urinate, but the water in it will help you stay hydrated overall throughout the day. Avoid sweeter versions of these drinks, which can cause weight gain and diabetes.

In addition to its caffeine content, coffee contains B vitamins, riboflavin, potassium, and antioxidants. White, black, and green tea are rich in antioxidants and other plant-based compounds that reduce inflammation.

Serve it with a smoothie

Now that you know all about the benefits of fruits, vegetables, and skim milk, why not combine them all to make a delicious smoothie? Coconut water, berries, and spinach berry It's a delicious combination, but freshly brewed coffee, banana, and peanut butter are the perfect way to pick up your morning energy. American Obesity Foundation Some delicious and hydrating recipes provide. Try to consume more fruits and vegetables than sugar.

