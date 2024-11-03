What is walking pneumonia and why is it on the rise?

Mycoplasma pneumonia, also known as walking pneumonia, is a mild bacterial infection that primarily affects children and teens and can usually be treated with antibiotics.

This infection received its unofficial name because people with this infection are generally less seriously ill than those with other types of pneumonia.

“It's called walking pneumonia because most people aren't sick enough to lie flat on their backs at home or in the hospital,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital.

“Many people are able to carry on with their daily lives even if they feel sick, even if they are not sick enough to stay home. That said, it is a colloquial term and, of course, I understand that some people may become very unwell.”

In October, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in Mycoplasma pneumonia infection cases, especially in young children. The increase began in late spring, and the number of infections has remained high.

Canada does not track the number of cases of walking pneumonia, but anecdotally, doctors say cases are increasing.

Dr. Earl Rubin, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Montreal Children's Hospital, said he has seen patients admitted to the hospital who test positive since the summer.

“Talking to pediatric infectious disease experts across the country, they're all experiencing the same thing,” Rubin said.

“We have received some indications of increased traffic in Quebec and are monitoring the situation,” the province's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Halifax Hospital IWK Health reported a total of 11 cases last year. So far this year, 113 people have been infected, including 28 hospitalized children.

B.C.'s Center for Disease Control said research shows cases are increasing due to respiratory infections in the province. M. pneumonia The rate of increase is higher than previous years, especially among people under 20 years of age, and we are monitoring the situation closely.

BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver has also recorded an increase in children presenting to the emergency department with walking pneumonia since August.

What could be the cause?

respiratory infections are caused by bacteria mycoplasma pneumonia.

It spreads through the air, Bogoch said. According to the CDC, this includes when you cough or sneeze.

Who will get it?

This infection can occur at any age, but is most common in children and young adults between the ages of 5 and 17. The CDC said the increase in cases among children ages 2 to 4 since March is “reasonable to note.” pneumococcus Historically, it has not been recognized as a major cause of pneumonia in this age group. ”

Adults can also be affected. If one person becomes infected, one-third of the household can be expected to become infected, Rubin said.

What symptoms do you have?

pneumococcus The infection is generally mild and often manifests as a chest cold with fever, cough, and fatigue.

In about a quarter of cases, pneumonia can occur, meaning the lungs are involved, Rubin said.

What is the treatment?

Doctors usually diagnose infections based on a person's signs, symptoms, and medical history, without waiting for definitive test results.

Doctors say that most people get better on their own.

Rubin said the bacteria is considered atypical because it lacks the cell wall that other pneumonia antibiotics work with.

“Azithromycin is a very common and widely available antibiotic used to treat this infection,” Bogoch said. “There are other options.”

Why are the number of infected people increasing?

There are several ways to think about why the following cases are increasing. pneumococcus Currently being watched in response to precautions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“One potential hypothesis is that there are more people who don't have immunity, so they're more susceptible to infection,” Rubin said. “When you combine that with something that is highly contagious, you would expect the numbers to go up.”

There is no evidence that the bacteria themselves have changed.

WATCH | Pediatricians are seeing an increase in cases of walking pneumonia. Pediatric doctors warn of surge in highly infectious walking pneumonia cases Pediatric doctors across Canada are closely monitoring a spike in cases of atypical pneumonia, also known as walking pneumonia, which can cause serious complications in infected children.

Is there anything I should be careful about?

Pediatricians say most children can be treated at home. Patients should be kept hydrated, given age-appropriate medications to reduce fever if necessary, and rested.

Rubin said the infection can be accompanied by asthma-like wheezing or worsen existing asthma.

“If someone is having trouble breathing, or if someone is in a much worse condition than you're used to seeing with a common cold, definitely…seek medical attention,” he advised. .

Dr. Carly Jensen, an emergency and family physician at Oak Valley Health's Uxbridge Hospital north of Toronto, said pneumonia can sometimes occur after a viral infection, like a cold.

That's why it's worth getting tested if you feel better and then suddenly feel sick again, especially if you start having chest symptoms or develop a fever, she says.

Hear | What to expect this flu season: the current8:01Dr. Isaac Bogoch's flu season predictions As the days get shorter and temperatures drop, flu season is upon us. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, talks to guest host Susan Ormiston about his predictions for this year.

Doctors commonly advise that difficulty breathing, dehydration, and increased fatigue are all signs that your child needs to see a doctor.

Prevention tips have been enhanced

British Columbia health officials recommend staying up to date on immunizations, including the latest COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, as well as routine childhood vaccines.

“There are vaccines that protect against certain types of pneumonia caused by streptococcus. However, these vaccines do not directly prevent it.” pneumococcuscan reduce the possibility of secondary infection by bacteria. Effect on pneumococci or more severe illness due to co-infection with the virus,” a spokesperson for the BC Center for Disease Control said in an email.

To prevent all respiratory infections, people should wash their hands regularly, stay home when they feel sick, especially if they have a fever, safely wear a mask if possible, and avoid indoor public places. It is recommended that you wear a mask when coughing or sneezing. At their elbows.