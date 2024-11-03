NS parents disappointed that new RSV vaccine for infants is not available

Some parents in Nova Scotia are speaking out about their struggle to get their young children immunized with a newly approved vaccine aimed at protecting infants from respiratory syncytial virus. There is.

Respiratory syncytial virus is a common but highly contagious respiratory infection that usually causes cold-like symptoms. But for more vulnerable populations, such as infants, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart conditions, RSV can cause more severe illness, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which can result in hospitalization.

quebec and Ontario of a vaccination program for infants using two monoclonal antibody products (a recently approved option called nirsevimab and an older option called palivizumab) that contain lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system's natural defenses. The expansion has started.

But the situation is very different in Nova Scotia.

“At this point, it doesn't look like we're going to have access to this vaccine,” Hannah Markham said. “at least [not] Immediately. ”

Markham, a nurse with a 3-month-old child, said she tried several methods to get her child vaccinated. She first contacted the Department of Public Health and was directed to the IWK Health Center.

Officials there told her that in Nova Scotia, the RSV vaccine is only available to high-risk infants and pregnant women.

She also contacted pharmacies across Halifax and the pharmaceutical company that makes one of the vaccines.

Her efforts have not been rewarded.

“I don't know where to go from here,” she said.

Kathleen Smith had similar problems trying to immunize her children through state channels and privately purchasing vaccines. She said it was unfortunate that a 6-month-old baby would be denied potential protection.

“As we move into cold and flu season, what I've heard is that RSV infection rates are being reported to be increasing,” Smith said.

“It's really disappointing because we know this has been proven to be really effective and is available in other parts of the country, but not here.”

There is no publicly funded respiratory syncytial virus vaccine program for infants, officials say.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued a statement in May recommending that Canada's health system move toward a universal RSV immunization program for infants.

At this time, there is no publicly funded, universally available RSV vaccine program for all infants in Nova Scotia. However, IWK provides RSV protection for high-risk infants.

said Amanda Siliker, communications advisor for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Siriker said in a statement to CBC News that the ministry is aware of the public interest in monoclonal antibodies.

“The Department of Public Health is conducting a review.” [the] “We are considering the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the possibility of providing protection against RSV to infants in the future,” Siriker said.

He said a number of factors will be considered for publicly funded immunization programs, including disease burden, public health benefits and vaccine supply.

Next month, the RSV vaccine will be available to Nova Scotians aged 60 and older who live in licensed long-term care facilities, as well as hospitalized patients of the same age who are about to receive long-term care.